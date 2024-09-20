Located in the South-South Region of Nigeria, Edo state covers a total area of 17,802 km2 (6,873 sq ml), and ranks 22nd largest of the 36 states in Nigeria

To date, Edo state has been governed by five military administrators and four democratically elected governors

As the 2024 Edo state governorship election draws near and Governor Godwin Obaseki's term expires, this article by Legit.ng has the profile of previous governors of the state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

10 governors had ruled Edo state since it was created on August 27, 1991, when the former Bendel state was divided into Edo and Delta states.

Who is the current governor of Edo state?

The current governor of Edo state, Nigeria, is Godwin Obaseki. He has been in office since November 12, 2016, after winning the gubernatorial election held earlier that year.

Originally elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Obaseki switched to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in June 2020. After spending eight years of two different four years tenure as governor of Edo state, Obaseki's tenure ends on November 11, 2024.

Igbinedion, Oshiomhole and Oyegun makes the list of past Edo governors. Photo credit: Lucky N. Igbinedion, John Odigie-Oyegun, Adams Oshiomhole

Source: Facebook

However, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, the good people of Edo state will head to the polls to exercise their civic responsibility. Edo residents will come out and vote for a new leader that will govern the state in the next four years.

The election will be held across all the local government area in Edo state.

Edo governorship election: Meet past governors of the state

As the Saturday governorship election draws near, Legit.ng compiled the full list of the past governors of Edo state below;

Col. John Ewerekumoh Yeri (August 1990 - January 1992)

Colonel John Ewerekumoh Yeri is a Nigerian soldier who served as Military governor of Bendel state between 1990 and 1991.

He continued as the governor of the state until January 1992 when the then Military President General Ibrahim Babangida divided Bendel state into two - Edo and Delta states.

Yeri is the first military governor of Edo state and he assisted the state to move smoothly from military to civilian government.

John Odigie-Oyegun (January 1992 - November 1993)

John Odigie Oyegun was born in August 12, 1939, in Warri, Delta state.

As reported by BBC, Oyegun was elected as the civilian governor of Edo state under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), during the transition to democracy where General Ibrahim Babangida launched and he ruled from January 1992 to November 1993.

Colonel Mohammed Onuka (December 1993 - September 1994)

Col. Mohammed Abdul-Salam Onuka took over from the Civilian Governor of the state as the Military Administration of Sani Abacha start. He served as the Military Administrator of the state from December 9th, 1993 to September 14th, 1994.

Colonel Bassey Asuquo (September 1994 - August 1996)

Colonel Bassey Asuquo hailed form the Odukpani Local Government Area, Cross River State.

He served as the military governor of Edo state from September 14, 1994 through August 22, 1996. Before his appointment, he served as the Military Administrator of Delta State between December 1993 and September 1994.

He then retired as the Brigadier General for the Nigerian Army.

Group capt. Baba Adamu Iyam (August 1996 - August 1998.)

Group Captain. Baba Adamu Iyam became the Military Governor on August 22, 1996. A position he occupied till August 7, 1998. He served as the Military Administrator of Edo state during the military regime of General Sani Abacha.

He will be remembered for his inglorious commando-like format of government, during which he sacked 8,000 civil servants with a stroke of the pen. He also halted all grants to the State-owned University in February 1997, allegedly on the ground that government ought not to fund universities.

Navy captain A.I. Onyearugbulem (August 1998 - May, 1999)

Born on 9 July, 1955, at Ikeduru, Imo state, Navy Captain Anthony Ibe Onyearugbulem was appointed Military Administrator of Edo state in August 1998.

As reported by PM News, being the last military governor, he handed over the reins of power to democratically elected governor, Chief Lucky Igbinedion on 29 May, 1999.

He died on July 26, 2002 at the age of 47.

Lucky Nosakhare Igbinedion (May 1999 - May, 2007)

Chief Lucky Nosakhare Igbinedion was born on May 13, 1957. He is the eldest son of billionaire business magnate, the Esama of the Kingdom of Benin kingdom, Sir (Chief) Gabriel Osawaru Igbinediin.

Igbinedion became the governor of Edo state under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on May 29th, 1999 after democracy returned.

Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor (May 2007 - November 2008)

Professor Oserheimen Osunbor succeeded Chief Lucky Igbinedion as governor of Edo state after contesting election on the platform of the PDP and was sworn-in on May 29, 2007.

Born on October 5, 1951, in Iruekpen, the present day Esan West local government area of Edo state.

He was however sacked from office by the State Election Petition Tribunal on March, 20, 2008, a decision later upheld by the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court respectively, on November, 11, 2008.

Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole (November 2008 - November, 2016)

Popularly known as Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, this former labour leader was sworn-in as governor of Edo state on November 12, 2008. He altered the political calendar of the state from that of the country.

In 2012, he was elected to a second term, winning the elections in a massive landslide. He ended his tenure on November 12 2016.

Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the APC, served as the senator representing the Edo North senatorial district since 2023.

NOTE: Obaseki has endorsed Asue Ighodalo, the PDP candidate as his preferred successor.

Ighodalo, alongside 16 other candidates are vying for the Edo state governorship seat billed for Saturday September 21, 2014 with a winner expected to emerge after voting procedures.

Read more about Edo election, PDP here:

Atiku explains why Edo should vote PDP’s Ighodalo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that former vice president Atiku Abubakar called on electorates in Edo state to vote for PDP governorship candidate Asue Ighodalo.

Atiku described Ighodalo as the beacon of integrity, vision and hope in the dark landscape.

He urged the Edo people to open their eyes and not be swayed by the empty promises of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng