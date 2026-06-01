ADC stakeholders and party organs are expected to decide Atiku Abubakar's 2027 running mate

Party sources say the vice-presidential candidate will likely come from the southern region of Nigeria

Rotimi Amaechi and Emeka Ihedioha are among the names being mentioned as potential contenders for the slot

FCT, Abuja - Fresh details have emerged on how the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is expected to choose his running mate for the 2027 presidential election.

Sources within the party say the former vice-president has left the decision to the ADC's leadership and statutory organs, rather than making a unilateral choice.

ADC organs are expected to decide Atiku Abubakar’s running mate, with a southern Nigerian candidate likely to emerge. Photo credit: @atiku/@ADCVanguard

Source: Twitter

A senior party member and ally of Atiku, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the presidential candidate had already indicated his willingness to allow the party's structures to determine who would join him on the ticket, Nigerian Tribune reported.

ADC organs to make final decision

According to the source, the decision on Atiku's running mate will rest with the National Working Committee (NWC), the National Executive Committee (NEC) and other relevant stakeholders of the party.

“Yes, he is the candidate but he has said he would concede to the party organs to decide for him, who his running mate will be. It isn’t a decision that he can take unilaterally. The National Working Committee and the National Executive Committee of the party will have to meet and take a position," the source said.

The source added that consultations were already underway within the party ahead of a final decision.

“As we speak, it is even likely that a small adhoc Committee has been set up to look at likely candidates,” he said.

Southern candidate expected for vice-presidential slot

Party insiders indicated that the vice-presidential nominee is expected to come from southern Nigeria, given Atiku's northern background.

The source said the party was considering potential candidates from the South-West, South-South and South-East geopolitical zones.

“It is settled that the choice of running mate will come from the southern part of the country; Atiku Abubakar is from the North. It is however open to South-west, south-south and the south east,” the source disclosed.

Amaechi, Ihedioha mentioned among possible contenders

Although no official decision has been taken, some prominent figures within the party are reportedly being discussed as potential running mates.

Among those mentioned are former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha.

The source noted that Amaechi's political experience and national profile have made him a subject of discussion among party members, Leadership reported.

“Those who have narrowed it to Rotimi Ameachi are looking at his political profile and records, a former governor, former Minister and has been Presidential aspirants in both APC and ADC, incidentally he came second in the two attempts.

“When it comes to policy articulation and execution, he has proved himself. So, I can understand why everyone is talking about him as the favored choice," the source said.

No final decision yet, source insists

Despite the speculation, the party source stressed that no individual has been selected and that the final choice would be made through consultations by the party's leadership.

“But the choice isn’t for Atiku to make. The party stakeholders will meet and pick someone that will add value to the campaigns,” the source added.

The development comes as political parties begin internal consultations and strategic planning ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Amaechi clarifies on becoming Atiku's VP

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, has denied the claim that he was offered the vice presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Amaechi, who is a former governor of Rivers state, had contested for the presidential ticket of the ADC ahead of the 2027 general election alongside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, a former director of the defunct FSB International Bank.

Source: Legit.ng