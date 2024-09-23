The deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, has disclosed the actual reason the outgoing governor Godwin Obaseki recorded a major defeat in Saturday's election

Shaibu taunted Obaseki and said the governor lost out due to his rift with top key political allies who were behind his rise to power as Edo's two-term governor

Legit.ng reports APC candidate Monday Okpebholo emerged as the winner of the Edo election after defeating Obaseki’s preferred PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo

The Deputy Governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, has taken a swipe at his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Edo guber: Shaibu reacts to Okpebholo's victory

Shaibu mocked Obaseki following the recent defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, in the just-concluded Edo governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, September 22, declared that Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was the winner of the election.

Okpebholo won the election with 291,667 votes, defeating Obaseki’s preferred PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, who garnered 247,274 votes.

Okpebholo's victory: Shaibu slams Obaseki

Reacting, Shaibu, in an interview with Arise TV on Monday, September 23, said Obaseki’s defeat was due to his alienation of key political allies who had initially supported his rise to power.

He noted that Obaseki’s refusal to collaborate with important allies and his autocratic style created widespread discontent among his supporters.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Shaibu also accused Obaseki of telling him and nine others who contested in the PDP’s primary gubernatorial election to ‘go to hell’ for all he cared.

"Today, the game-changer is that all of us whom God put together to assist Obaseki in becoming governor during his first and second terms. Obaseki has offended all of us and pushed us to the extent that we were forced out of the PDP," Shaibu said.

Edo guber: Obaseki reacts to APC, Okpebholo's victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Godwin Obaseki, urged asked citizens in the state to maintain calm and not resort to violence and destruction of property.

Obaseki made the call in his brief broadcast while reacting to the declaration of Monday Okpebholo, candidate of the APC, as the winner of the 2024 governorship election.

