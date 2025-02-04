The Edo state chapter of the PDP has expressed hope in the Nigerian judiciary regarding its candidate case against the APC

The PDP predicted that its governorship candidate for the 2024 Edo state governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, will emerge victorious against Monday Okpebholo of the APC at the tribunal

This is as Ighodalo and the PDP closed their case before the state governorship election petition tribunal in Abuja on Monday

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Chief Anthony Aziegbemin, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo state, has said they were confident of securing victory at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

PDP is certain Asue Ighodalo will defeat Monday Okpebholo at the tribunal. Photo credit: Asuerime Ighodalo, Edo state government

Source: Facebook

Edo: PDP, Ighodalo, close case against Okpebholo

This was after the tribunal sitting in Abuja adjourned further proceedings in the petition PDP and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, filed to challenge the outcome of the gubernatorial poll that was held in the state on September 21, 2024, till Wednesday, February 5.

The Justice Wilfred Kpochi-led three-member panel adjourned for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) (which is the 1st defendant in the matter, to defend the result it announced in favour of Governor Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ighodalo vs Okpebholo: PDP presents strong evidence

Speaking on the court's recent decision, Aziegbemin expressed satisfaction with the evidence of 19 witnesses that testified and tendered evidence for the petitioners.

As reported by Vanguard on Tuesday, February 4, he noted that the PDP decided to call relevant witnesses that would establish their allegation that irregularities occurred during collation of result of the election by INEC.

“We are confident of victory because we have presented our witnesses to speak to our case which is principally about the fact that elections held at the 4,519 polling units in Edo state.

“We called the witnesses that we needed to prove our case,” the PDP Chairman told newsmen.

“I can understand Okpebholo and the APC objecting, but for INEC to object to its own documents being tendered in court, I think it is strange.”

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that Monday Okpebholo of the APC was the winner of the election on Sunday, September 22.

Okpebholo won the election with 291,667 votes, defeating Obaseki’s preferred PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, who garnered 247,274 votes.

However, in the petition marked: EPT/ED/GOV/02/2024, the petitioners insisted that governor Okpebholo did not secure the highest number of lawful votes that were cast at the election.

The petitioners equally contended that the election was not conducted in compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act.

Read more about Edo post-election update here:

Okpebholo shares how he won Edo election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported Governor Monday Okpebholo, claimed that a day after the keenly contested September 21, 2024, governorship election, he found a dead bat in his bedroom.

Okpebholo said he saw the flying mammal while he was awaiting the results of the 2024 Edo state governorship election, but God saved him.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain urged Edo residents and lovers of democracy globally to always put their trust only in God.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng