PDP candidate Asue Ighodalo, emerged victorious in the governorship election across key LGAs in Edo state but was defeated by APC's Monday Okpebholo who won 11 out of the 18 LGAs

Ighodalo won 7 out of the 18 LGAs and clinched the second position in the Edo state government election, held on Saturday, September 21

Legit.ng compiles the full list with details, of the 7 LGAs Ighodalo secured for the PDP during the fiercely competitive election

Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, clinched second place in the Edo state governorship election, which took place on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

The PDP candidate was defeated by Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, who emerged as the winner of the election.

Okpebholo secured a majority of 291,667 votes to defeat closest rival, Ighodalo who garnered 247,274 votes, while Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) came a distant third with 22,761 votes.

Fourteen other candidates contested the seat but received far fewer votes than the three leading candidates.

List of LGAs won by PDP's Asue Ighodalo (official INEC results)

Interestingly, the Saturday's election was conducted across all local government areas (192 wards and 18 local governments in Edo state.

As reported by Channels TV and The Punch, Okpebholo won in 11 of the 18 LGAs, leaving Ighodalo with only 7.

However, this article by Legit.ng presents the full list of the LGAs won by the PDP's governorship candidate in the poll, Asue Ighodalo announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC);

Igbueben LGA - 8,470 votes

The Igbueben local government area, was the first LG won by the PDP in the Saturday's election.

The PDP secured 8,470 votes to defeat the APC which garnered 5,907 votes. The Labour Party came a distant third with 494 votes.

APC - 5,907

LP - 494

PDP - 8,470

Uhunmwonde LGA - 9,339 votes

As reported by PM News, in Uhunmwonde LGA, Ighodalo garnered 9,339 votes to edge out Okpebholo, who received 8,776 votes, while Akpata got 769 votes.

APC - 8,776

PDP - 9,339

LP - 767

Ovia North East LGA - 15,311 votes

BusinessDay reported that in Ovia North East LGA, Ighodalo secured 15,311 votes, surpassing Okpebholo’s 13,225 votes while Akpata trailed behind with 1,675 votes.

APC - 13,225

PDP - 15, 311

LP - 1,675

Esan South East LGA - 14,199 votes

In Esan South East LGA, the PDP’s candidate won massively, pulling 14,199 votes to defeat the APC’s candidate, who scored 8,398 votes. The LP's candidate trailed far behind with 98 votes..

APC - 8,398

PDP - 14,199

LP - 98

Esan North East, LGA - 14,199 votes

The PDP floored the APC to emerged as the winner of Esan South-East local government area of Edo state.

Asue Ighodalo of the PDP scored 14,199 votes to defeat his rival Okpebholo of the APC who polled 10,648 votes and Akpata got 194 votes.

APC - 10,648

PDP - 12,522

LP - 194

Ovia Southwest LGA - 10,260 votes

In Ovia South West LGA, Ighodalo narrowly won with 10,260 votes, just ahead of the APC candidate, who polled 10,150 votes. Akpata received 849 votes.

APC - 10,150

PDP - 10,260

LP - 849

Ikpoba-Okha LGA - 26,382 votes

Ighodalo further solidified his lead in Ikpoba-Okha LGA, where he garnered 26,382 votes, compared to Okpebholo’s 16,338 votes. Akpata got 4,026 votes.

APC - 16,338

PDP - 26,382

LP - 4,026

