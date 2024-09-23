Edo Election Results: Full List of LGAs Won By APC's Monday Okpebholo
- INEC declared Monday Okpebholo of the APC as the winner of the keenly contested Saturday, September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo state
- The APC won 11 of the 18 local government areas (LGAs) declared by the electoral umpire
- Okpebholo, who served as the lawmaker representing Edo Central senatorial district since 2023, is the anointed candidate of former APC national leader, Adams Oshiomhole
Benin City, Edo state - The political machine of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo recently favoured the party’s candidate, Monday Okpebholo, as the new governor of the state.
According to the results declared on Sunday night, September 22, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Okpebholo scored 291,667 votes.
He won in 11 local government areas to beat his main rival, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 247, 274 votes and won in seven local government areas of Edo.
Overall, the APC secured 56% of the total votes cast, while the PDP garnered 35%. The Labour Party (LP) and its candidate Olumide Akpata came a distant third after getting 9% of the total votes.
Legit.ng highlights the full list of LGAs won by APC's Okpebholo.
Check them out below:
|LGA
|APC
|Igueben
|5,907
|Esan West
|12,952
|Owan West
|12,277
|Uhunmwonde
|8,776
|Ovia North East
|13,225
|Esan South East
|8,398
|Egor
|16,760
|Akoko Edo
|34,847
|Esan Central
|10,990
|Esan North East
|10,648
|Ovia Southwest
|10,150
|Orhionmwon
|16,059
|Owan East
|19,380
|Etsako East
|20,167
|Etsako Central
|11,906
|Etsako West
|32,107
|Oredo
|30,780
|Ikpoba-Okha
|16,338
|Total
|291,667
The collation of the above results was supervised by the returning officer (RO) for the election and vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology (FUTMinna), Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta.
