Benin City, Edo state - The political machine of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo recently favoured the party’s candidate, Monday Okpebholo, as the new governor of the state.

According to the results declared on Sunday night, September 22, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Okpebholo scored 291,667 votes.

He won in 11 local government areas to beat his main rival, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 247, 274 votes and won in seven local government areas of Edo.

Overall, the APC secured 56% of the total votes cast, while the PDP garnered 35%. The Labour Party (LP) and its candidate Olumide Akpata came a distant third after getting 9% of the total votes.

Legit.ng highlights the full list of LGAs won by APC's Okpebholo.

Check them out below:

LGA APC Igueben 5,907 Esan West 12,952 Owan West 12,277 Uhunmwonde 8,776 Ovia North East 13,225 Esan South East 8,398 Egor 16,760 Akoko Edo 34,847 Esan Central 10,990 Esan North East 10,648 Ovia Southwest 10,150 Orhionmwon 16,059 Owan East 19,380 Etsako East 20,167 Etsako Central 11,906 Etsako West 32,107 Oredo 30,780 Ikpoba-Okha 16,338 Total 291,667

The collation of the above results was supervised by the returning officer (RO) for the election and vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology (FUTMinna), Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta.

