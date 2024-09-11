FULL LIST: Tinubu's 15 Security Teams and Their Regions
President Bola Tinubu came in on May 29, 2023, and inherited the burden of insecurity facing Nigerians in different parts of the country. Soon after resuming office, Tinubu constituted his own security team.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, heads President Tinubu's security team, which, according to the calculation, comprises 15 security heads, including the service chiefs.
Nigeria is facing a severe insecurity crisis, with various forms of violence and criminal activities rampant across the country. The Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast has led to thousands of deaths, displacements, and human rights abuses. The group's attacks on civilians, military personnel, and infrastructure have created a sense of fear and uncertainty.
In addition to the Boko Haram threat, Nigeria is also grappling with banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery. These crimes have become increasingly common, particularly in the northwest and north-central regions. The lack of effective security measures and the proliferation of weapons have emboldened criminals, making it difficult for citizens to feel safe.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The herder-farmer conflict is another significant security concern in Nigeria. The competition for land and resources between herders and farmers has led to violent clashes, resulting in deaths and displacement. This conflict has also been exploited by criminal elements, further exacerbating the security situation.
The Niger Delta region faces unique security challenges, including militancy, piracy, and oil theft. The region's instability has had a significant impact on the country's economy, as it is a major oil-producing area. The government has struggled to address the root causes of the conflict, leading to a persistent sense of insecurity.
The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been actively engaged in a separatist movement in the Southeast region of Nigeria, seeking independence for the Biafran people. IPOB's activities sit-at-home orders and advocacy for self-determination, but have also been associated with violent clashes with security forces, resulting in loss of lives and property.
Below is the list of security teams meant to solve the country's insecurity
|S/N
|Name
|Position
|State
|Region
|1
|Badru Abubakar
|Minister of Defence
|Jigawa
|North West
|2
|Bello Matawalle
|Minister of Defence (State)
|Zamfara
|North West
|3
|Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
|Interior, Minister
|Ondo
|South West
|4
|Ibrahim Gaidam
|Police, Minister
|Yobe
|North East
|5
|Nuhu Ribadu
|NSA
|Adamawa
|North East
|6
|Taoreed Lagbaja
|Chief of Army Staff
|Osun
|Southwest
|7
|Christopher Musa
|Chief of Defence Staff
|Kaduna
|North West
|8
|Hasan Abubakar
|Chief of Air Staff
|Kano
|North West
|9
|Emmanuel Ogalla
|Chief of Naval Staff
|Enugu
|South East
|10
|Kayode Egbetokun
|Inspector General of Police
|Ogun
|South West
|11
|Bashir A Adeniyi
|Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs
|Osun
|South West
|12
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844