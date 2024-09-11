Global site navigation

FULL LIST: Tinubu's 15 Security Teams and Their Regions
Politics

by  Bada Yusuf 2 min read

President Bola Tinubu came in on May 29, 2023, and inherited the burden of insecurity facing Nigerians in different parts of the country. Soon after resuming office, Tinubu constituted his own security team.

The national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, heads President Tinubu's security team, which, according to the calculation, comprises 15 security heads, including the service chiefs.

How Tinubu appointed security team members in each region of Nigeria
Full list of security teams working with President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

Nigeria is facing a severe insecurity crisis, with various forms of violence and criminal activities rampant across the country. The Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast has led to thousands of deaths, displacements, and human rights abuses. The group's attacks on civilians, military personnel, and infrastructure have created a sense of fear and uncertainty.

In addition to the Boko Haram threat, Nigeria is also grappling with banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery. These crimes have become increasingly common, particularly in the northwest and north-central regions. The lack of effective security measures and the proliferation of weapons have emboldened criminals, making it difficult for citizens to feel safe.

The herder-farmer conflict is another significant security concern in Nigeria. The competition for land and resources between herders and farmers has led to violent clashes, resulting in deaths and displacement. This conflict has also been exploited by criminal elements, further exacerbating the security situation.

The Niger Delta region faces unique security challenges, including militancy, piracy, and oil theft. The region's instability has had a significant impact on the country's economy, as it is a major oil-producing area. The government has struggled to address the root causes of the conflict, leading to a persistent sense of insecurity.

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been actively engaged in a separatist movement in the Southeast region of Nigeria, seeking independence for the Biafran people. IPOB's activities sit-at-home orders and advocacy for self-determination, but have also been associated with violent clashes with security forces, resulting in loss of lives and property.

Below is the list of security teams meant to solve the country's insecurity

S/NNamePositionStateRegion
1Badru AbubakarMinister of DefenceJigawaNorth West
2Bello MatawalleMinister of Defence (State)ZamfaraNorth West
3Olubunmi Tunji-OjoInterior, MinisterOndo South West
4Ibrahim Gaidam Police, MinisterYobe North East
5Nuhu RibaduNSAAdamawaNorth East
6Taoreed LagbajaChief of Army StaffOsunSouthwest
7Christopher MusaChief of Defence StaffKadunaNorth West
8Hasan AbubakarChief of Air StaffKanoNorth West
9Emmanuel OgallaChief of Naval StaffEnuguSouth East
10Kayode Egbetokun Inspector General of PoliceOgunSouth West
11Bashir A AdeniyiComptroller General of the Nigeria CustomsOsunSouth West
12

