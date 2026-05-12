A Nigerian lady has revealed on the TikTok social media platform that she now regrets her decision to relocate to the United Kingdom

In a touching video, the lady reflected on the things and people she left behind in Nigeria and noted that she was not prepared for what she experienced in the UK

The Nigerian youth's TikTok video was met with mixed reactions, with many people encouraging her with their experiences overseas

A lady has admitted that she regrets leaving Nigeria for the United Kingdom.

The lady, known on TikTok as @aimuasdiary, noted that nobody tells you what it really feels like in the UK until you experience it yourself.

A Nigerian lady regrets leaving Nigeria for the UK. Photo Credit: @aimuasdiary

Source: TikTok

Things lady regrets leaving behind in Nigeria

@aimuasdiary regrets leaving her family, job, normal life, and everything she has ever known for the unknown life abroad.

While admitting that she had convinced herself that she was ready for life in the UK, she is now questioning herself after reality hit her.

She added that people are misled by beautiful pictures and aesthetics that people display to showcase the good and fun lifestyle in the UK, but fail to tell you what it feels like waking up in a place where you know no one. Her statement in the TikTok video read:

"I regret coming to the UK. Yeah. I really did not think this is something I would ever say. But I regret that I had to leave everything I've ever known, my family, my job, my comfort, my normal life. I just regret packing my life in two twenty-three kg bags and a hand luggage and convincing myself that I was ready for this relocation.

"Because nobody actually tells you what happens after you land. We just see a lot of beautiful pictures, aesthetics, and people that just portray the soft life. But they don't really tell you what it feels like and to wake up in a place where you know nobody. They don't tell you how quiet it gets. And the craziest part is something happened I never expected."

A lady admits online that she regrets leaving Nigeria. Photo Credit: @aimuasdiary

Source: TikTok

Watch her TikTok video below:

UK immigrant's outcry triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UK resident's lamentation below:

Mike🇳🇬🇨🇦 said:

"The beginning is always tough. We’ve all been there. You’ll be fine. You might want to delete this though. Good luck."

Juls said:

"It’s ok to regret girl but trust you got this is time to figure it out,remember you are the author ✍️of your life and you decide how it goes God got you."

Eliana said:

"I remember the days I cried and regretted my decision, but one step at a time, it will get better."

gabbsade said:

"Stay strong… It happened to me when I landed. I kept asking myself is this the uk ppl japa to. I thank God now everything is soft. Just trust in God and you can’t do it alone. You need to find a good church. Meet and network with ppl."

IBK🦋 イブクン said:

"Listen, if you just came in 2026, its going to be hard. The furst 4-5 months are hard but it usually gets better from there. I moved to Japan from the UK because I couldn't stay there while chasing my own dreams but I promise you will survive if you're hardworking."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman had regretted leaving her N500k job and relocating to the UK.

UK resident shares her biggest regret

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman in the UK for 13 years had made public her biggest regret.

She stated that she was turning 40 in a few months, and she couldn’t help but wish that some things had happened better. She shared that after she moved to the UK in 2013, the next time she saw her parents was in 2023.

She explained that her parents came to visit her in the UK and stayed with her for six months. Sadly, seven months after returning to Nigeria, her mother died. As the woman reflected on her upcoming 40th birthday, she said she wished she had spent more time with her parents before her mother died.

Source: Legit.ng