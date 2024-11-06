Nigeria mourns the death of Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who passed away after a brief illness, marking the third time a COAS has died in office

Lagbaja's passing follows the tragic deaths of Joseph Akahan and Attahiru Ibrahim, both of whom also died while serving as Army Chiefs

His legacy includes pivotal roles in numerous internal security operations, and he is succeeded by his classmate Olufemi Oluyede

In a somber turn of events, Nigeria is mourning the sudden death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who passed away on Tuesday in Lagos after a brief illness.

His passing marks a significant loss for the nation’s military leadership, coming barely a year after his appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

Chiefs of Army Staff who died in office. Photo credit: X/ArmyHQ

Source: Facebook

Tragically, Lagbaja's death is the third instance of a Chief of Army Staff dying in office, highlighting a series of unfortunate losses among Nigeria’s military heads.

1. Joseph Akahan (August 1967)

Joseph Akahan, at the age of 30, was appointed Army Chief shortly before the outbreak of the Nigerian Civil War in 1967. After visiting the frontlines in Nsukka, he returned to his hometown in Gboko for a brief rest.

As he headed back to Makurdi, the helicopter carrying him crashed, claiming his life along with two pilots on board.

2. Attahiru Ibrahim (May 21, 2021)

Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru was appointed in January 2021 to replace Tukur Buratai. His tenure, aimed at addressing escalating security concerns, was cut tragically short.

While on an official assignment from Abuja to Kaduna, Attahiru’s aircraft encountered severe weather conditions and crashed, killing him and 10 members of his entourage.

3. Taoreed Lagbaja (November 5, 2024)

Lagbaja, an alumnus of the U.S. Army War College, was commissioned into the Nigerian Army in 1992.

His extensive career included roles as a platoon commander in the 93 Battalion and the 72 Special Forces Battalion, and he played pivotal roles in numerous internal security operations, including Operation ZAKI in Benue State, Lafiya Dole in Borno, Udoka in Southeast Nigeria, and Operation Forest Sanity across Kaduna and Niger States.

Chief of army staff Taoreed Lagbaja is dead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has announced the passing of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, Chief of the Army Staff.

The presidency said Lagbaja died on Tuesday night, November 5, in Lagos after a period of illness at the age of 56.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng