President Bola Tinubu sacked the police boss, Usman Alkali Baba, and replaced him with Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun

Tinubu also approved the retirement of all Service Chiefs, Advisers, and Comptroller-General of Customs from Service as well as their replacements with immediate effect on Monday, June 19

Egbetokun lectured Mathematics briefly at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, before his enlistment into the police

President Bola Tinubu on Monday night, June 19, appointed his former Chief Security Officer (CSO), DIG Egbetokun Olukayode as the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

This is coming barely three months after the Police Service Commission (PSC) approved the appointment of Egbetokun as a Deputy-Inspector General of Police who will be representing the South-West geopolitical zone of the country, The Punch reported.

DIG Egbetokun replaced DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo who retired from the Service on March 15 this year, PM News report added.

His appointment as IG was made known in a statement by the director, information, office of the Secretary-General to the Federation (SGF), Willie Bassey.

Interesting facts about the new police boss, DIG Egbetokun Olukayode

Meanwhile, here are the six things to know about the newly appointed acting IGP

1. Egbetokun was the former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

2. He will be replacing Usman Baba.

3. In 1999, he was appointed Chief Security Officer to President Tinubu when he was Lagos State governor.

4. He served as the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, Lagos, Squadron Commander, Mopol 5, Benin, Benin City, Officer-in-Charge, Anti-Fraud Unit, FCT Command, Abuja; Chief Superintendent of Police, Administration, Lagos State Command Head Quarters, Ikeja; Area Commander, Osogbo, Osun State Command; and Area Commander, Gusau, Zamfara State Command, among others.

5. Egbetokun was a mathematician. He is not the regular police officer. He graduated from the University of Lagos, Akoka, Yaba, Lagos, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics in June 1987; and lectured Mathematics briefly at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, before his enlistment into the Police Force.

6. He also holds MSc in Engineering Analysis from UNILAG, Postgraduate Diploma in Petroleum Economics from Delta State University, Abraka, and MBA from Lagos State University, Ojo.

7. Until his latest appointment, he was DIG representing South West zone in the police management team.

President Bola Tinubu dissolves boards of agencies, parastatals, others

President Bola Tinubu dissolved the governing boards of all the agencies, institutions, companies, and parastatals of the federal government on Monday, June 19.

The development, according to a tweet by the Ministry of Information and Culture, would not affect councils and commissions that were listed in the Third Schedule Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

President Tinubu departs Nigeria for France on Tuesday

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu will be out of Nigeria on Tuesday for the signing of a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, the capital of France.

The visit will be the first official outing of Bola Tinubu as Nigerian President since he resumed office 23 days ago.

Joining on the trip are members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and they are expected to return to the country on Saturday.

