The newly appointed National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu is a well-known name in Nigeria's political sphere.

President Bola Tinubu appointed Ribadu as his NSA on Monday, June 19 some days after he was appointed the security adviser, security, to the President.

7 things to know about the newly appointed National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu. Photo Credit: Nuhu Ribadu

Legit.ng highlights seven you need to know about the new NSA to the president.

Date of Birth

As reported by Premium Times, Nuhu Ribadu was born on November 21, 1960, in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State in Northeast Nigeria.

Educational background

He started his elementary education at Aliyu Mustapha Primary School, Yola in 1966 and acquired his first leaving certificate in 1973

He proceeded to Yelwa Government Secondary School, Yola in 1973 and left in 1977.

The young Ribadu did his A-level studies between 1978 and 1980 at the College of Preliminary Studies, CPS, Yola.

He bagged his law degree at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1983 after which he went to the Nigerian Law School and was called to the bar in 1984

Pioneer EFCC Chairman

Ribadu is the pioneer Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He built the now most celebrated Crimes Training and Research Institute in the West African region under three years.

Police officer

He joined the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) immediately after his national youth service.

Ribadu was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), in March 2007

ACN Presidential candidate

According to SaharaReporters, he was the presidential candidate of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) during the 2011 general election.

Ribadu emerged as ACN standard bearer after other aspirants withdrew

Adamawa PDP governorship candidate in 2015

He was the People Democratic Party (PDP) governorship in the 2015 general elections and lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Jibrila Bindow, Premium Times reported.

Awards

He is a recipient of several awards as a police officer, prosecutor, and EFCC chairman

The Inspector General of Police Awards in 1997, 1998, and 2000,

Special Commendation of the President in 2005

Since 2004, he has been Voted Man of the Year by notable newspapers and magazines in Nigeria

In June 2010, Ribadu was awarded the Doctor of Laws (honoris causa) by Babcock University, Ogun State.

