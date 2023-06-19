Maj-Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa was appointed the new Chief of Defense Staff to replace General Lucky Irabor by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, June 19.

President Tinubu had approved the retirement of the service chiefs with immediate effect and announced their replacement.

7 interesting facts about the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa. Photo Credit: Kogi Sultan/ BJ Bulama

Legit.ng compiles facts about the new Chief of Defense Staff.

Date of birth

According to Daily Trust, Musa was born on December 25, 1967, in Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria

State of Origin

He is a northern Christian from Zangon Kataf Local Government Area in the Christian South of Kaduna State.

Education

Young Musa had his primary and secondary education in Sokoto state.

Musa holds an Advanced Diploma in Security Management from the University of Lagos, an Advance Diploma in Defence and Strategic Course (China) – the International College of Defence Studies -National Defense University (ICDS-NDU) – Changing – China, amongst others.

Military background

Musa, a member of 38 regular course was admitted into the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna state in 1986 where he underwent intense and rigorous military training for five years.

Second lieutenant in Infantry Corps

In September 1991 he was commissioned into the Nigerian Army as a second lieutenant in the Infantry Corps, one of the most difficult sections of the army.

Commanding Officer 73 Battalion

He was the General Staff Officer 1 Training/Operations at HQ 81 Division, he was the Commanding Officer of 73 Battalion, Assistant Director of Operational Requirements at the Department of Army Policy and Plans, and Infantry Representative/Member Training Team at HQ Nigerian Army Armour Corps.

Commander Sector 3 OP LAFIYA DOLE

Musa was also the Deputy Chief of Staff Training/Operations at HQ Infantry Centre and Corps, Commander Sector 3 OP LAFIYA DOLE, Commander Sector 3 Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Tchad Region, and other positions too numerous to mention, PM News reported.

In 2021, he was redeployed to be the Commander, Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai, where he was until his new appointment.

