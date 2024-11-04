President Bola Tinubu has appointed Saseyi Feyijimi Ibiyemi to be the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) as the Ondo state representative in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu appointed Ibiyemi to replace the late Niyi Ijalaye, the former INEC REC in Ondo, who died in August while serving the electoral commission in Ogun state.

Bayo Onanuga, in a statement, noted that Ibiyemi, currently serving as the Administrative Secretary of INEC in Lagos State, boasts an impressive educational background, having graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University in 1987 and earning a Master's in Election Management from Bingham University in Nasarawa state.

According to Daily Trust, Ibiyemi's nomination is subject to Senate clearance. If approved, she will bring her wealth of experience to the role.

Tinubu appoints INEC REC for northwest

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has also nominated Abdulrazak Yusuf Tukur, a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in electoral operations, as a National Commissioner for the Electoral Commission, representing the North-West zone.

Tukur's educational credentials are equally impressive. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Bayero University Kano, a postgraduate diploma in Economics from Bradford University, England, and a Master of Arts from Leeds University. His career trajectory is marked by significant milestones, including his rise from assistant chief administrative officer to director of Electoral Operations and Logistics, a position he held until December 2023.

Both nominees will face the Senate for clearance, and if approved, they will play critical roles in shaping the country's electoral landscape. Ibiyemi's expertise in election management and Tukur's extensive experience in electoral operations will undoubtedly bring value to the commission.

The Senate's clearance will be a significant step in confirming Ibiyemi and Tukur's appointments, paving the way for them to contribute to the electoral process.

