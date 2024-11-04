First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu will lead a national prayer session in response to Nigeria's challenges

The event, organised with Christian and Muslim leaders, aims to seek divine intervention for the nation's crises

The prayer sessions will be held at the National Mosque and the National Ecumenical Centre, fostering unity and collective action for Nigeria's stability

First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu and National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu are set to lead a national prayer session in response to the myriad challenges facing Nigeria.

The event, organised in collaboration with both Christian and Muslim leaders, aims to seek divine intervention in the nation’s ongoing crises.

Tinubu’s wife and Ribadu to spearhead national prayer to tackle hardship. Photo credit: X/OluremiTinubu/NuhuRibadu

Source: Twitter

First lady to lead national prayer

Chief Segun Balogun Afolorunikan, Director General of the National Prayer Forum (NPF), announced the event during a briefing in Abuja. He stressed the need for unity in facing the country's issues.

Afolorunikan said:

"With God’s wisdom, our leaders and citizens will find the strength to confront our common enemies."

Muslims will gather at the National Mosque in Abuja for a seven-day session. 313 individuals will recite the Qur’an, culminating in 2,191 recitations for national stability. Christians will meet at the National Ecumenical Centre for a week of intense prayer.

Afolorunikan mentioned meetings with leaders from the National Mosque, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and traditional leaders like the Sultan of Sokoto to organise the event.

Oluremi Tinubu

Oluremi Tinubu is the First Lady of Nigeria, having assumed the role on May 29, 2023, as the wife of President Bola Tinubu. She previously served as the First Lady of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007. A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), she was also a senator representing Lagos Central from 2011 to 2023. Oluremi Tinubu is known for her advocacy in education, health, and women's empowerment.

Nuhu Ribadu

Nuhu Ribadu is a Nigerian politician and retired police officer who currently serves as the National Security Adviser to President Bola Tinubu. Born on November 21, 1960, in Yola, Adamawa State, Ribadu is best known for his tenure as the pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from 2003 to 2007.

During his time at the EFCC, Ribadu was instrumental in prosecuting high-profile corruption cases, earning him both national and international recognition. He has also run for political office, including a presidential bid in 2011 and a gubernatorial campaign in 2015.

Tinubu's wife says president not cause of economic problem

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of President Bola Tinubu, has come out in defence of her husband, saying he shouldn't be blamed for Nigeria's current economic hardship.

Recall that the economic woes began after the removal of fuel subsidies, which skyrocketed petrol prices from N198 to N1,030.

