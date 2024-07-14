Amb Ade Mario Emmanuel, DG CONYSSA, commended President Bola Tinubu for his efforts in addressing insecurity

Emmanuel pointed out that despite Tinubu's successes in the northeast and northwest, security threats have spread to the north-central region

The expert emphasized that tackling insecurity requires more than just uniforms and weapons, advocating for dialogue, empowerment and others

FCT, Abuja - A renowned security expert has commended President Bola Tinubu for addressing Nigeria's security challenges but emphasized that a multifaceted approach is required to achieve lasting peace.

The Director General of the Coalition of Nigeria Youth on Security and Safety Affairs (CONYSSA), Amb Ade Mario Emmanuel, spoke with Legit.ng on Saturday, July 6.

He said:

"We want to appreciate Tinubu for some of the measures and strategies he brought to Nigeria to deal with the issue of insecurity,"

"He was able to look at the security situation of the country and brought out the best of the Nigerian Army, retaining the DG DSS."

The expert highlighted Tinubu's success in deploying military resources to combat banditry, cattle rustling, and kidnapping in the northeast and northwest.

However, Emmanuel noted that these threats have now spread to the north-central region, affecting states such as Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, and even the capital, Abuja.

Challenges in addressing insecurity

The expert pointed out that the core issue lies with the agencies responsible for protecting lives and property.

He said:

"We must understand that where the lacuna of not succeeding in dealing with this menace comes from the agencies who are saddled with the responsibilities of protecting lives and properties.

"The president has played his role and he has made funds available and has also pushed funds for more equipment to be able to fight these insurgencies."

Beyond uniforms and weapons

Despite these efforts, the expert stressed that uniforms and weapons alone are insufficient to tackle insecurity.

"In all these, we must say that uniforms and weapons are not the only machinery needed to tackle the menace of insecurity.

"Dialogue, empowerment, and providing other social amenities for communities and indigent citizens of the country are equally important."

