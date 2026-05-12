Content creator, English Alhaji, trended online as he spoke about his recent ordeal with bandits

The influencer revealed how the alleged criminal got his WhatsApp number and decided to contact him

Speaking further, she shared a snippet of the conversation he had with the armed men

Popular Nigerian content creator, English Alhaji, left many worried after revealing details of a direct video call he received from bandits.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, English Alhaji disclosed that the calls came through WhatsApp, with the bandits openly showing their faces and displaying ammunition.

English Alhaji raises alarm after strange video call. Credit: @denglishalhaji

Source: Instagram

He explained that the callers accused him of inciting Nigerians to kill them instead of handing them over to the military when captured.

Legit.ng recalls that just a week ago, English Alhaji had praised the youth of Achepe community in Nasarawa State for repelling a bandit attack.

However, he faulted them for handing over captured bandits to the authorities, insisting that such actions only risk reintegration of terrorists. He had said:

“Only mistake wey this people do, this youth of Achepe catch this people finish and handed them over to the military. Why? Do you want the army to reintegrate them? Abi the once they integrate never do una? You want them to integrate more of the terrorists? … Youth of Achepe, una no do well for that one oo.”

In his latest video, English Alhaji expressed fear for his life, noting that the bandits threatened to treat him the same way he advised Nigerians to deal with them.

“Nigerians, so yesterday in the afternoon, bandits called me on a video call. You can see the confidence; you guys are no longer hiding. They no longer cover their face; they’re everywhere. They got my WhatsApp number on my Facebook page. They turned their camera to show me ammunition. Na now I know the kind danger wey I dey,” he said.

Watch his video below:

English Alhaji’s revelation stirrs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

terkumah said:

"May God continue to protect and enable you brother. You will live long to fulfill purpose!"

jp_black_x said:

"Fire, you need to remove your number from your page, and again, be careful of the people around you. The almighty God will continue to protect and guide your steps through Christ our Lord 🙏 🙏."

dotun_mokleain said:

"I think most of this guys are aboki wey dey use bike carry people, I think all the money they get goes to buying new bikes which they in turn give to their people to use and pay intalmentally , some of these aboki bike guys go carry you for some time and then disappear go north for months to do god knows what and then come back again with another bike. Just thinking out loud ooo."

everything_groceries_2nd said:

"@hqnigerianarmy can you see ? Yet a man is held down for speaking on a better ware fare for the soldiers 😢."

engr_ogediamond said:

"You will see some people change the narrative against this guy cos of this call…. They would start saying he’s linked with them… I know how Nigeria works."

NAF attacks bandits in Sambisa

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating under the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI, has stepped up its aerial offensive in the North-East, carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting insurgent positions in Sambisa Forest and the Tumbuns area.

Acting on what it described as credible intelligence, NAF air assets conducted coordinated attacks on identified terrorist enclaves.

Source: Legit.ng