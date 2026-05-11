Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, announced the deposition of Oba Joseph Oloyede, the Apetu of Ipetumodu

Governor Adeleke explained that the removal of the monarch followed the conviction of Oba Oloyede in the US over Covid-19 relief fund fraud

The governor announced the development in a statement issued by his media aide, Olawale Rasheed, in a statement on Monday, May 11

Governor Ademola Adeleke has officially dethroned Oba Joseph Oloyede, the Apetu of Ipetumodu, following the traditional ruler's conviction in the United States over fraud allegations relating to Covid-19 funds.

Oloyede's removal was announced in a statement by Olawale Rasheed, the media aide to the governor, in a statement on Monday, May 11.

Governor Ademola Adeleke dethrones Oba Joseph Oloyede as Apetu of Ipetumodu. Photo Credit: @Osun_State_Gov

Source: Twitter

Osun: When Oba Oloyede was sentenced

Legit.ng recalled that Oba Oloyede was sentenced to four years' imprisonment in the United States in August 2025. He reportedly created and led a scheme that defrauded over $4.2 million from the federal loan and grant programmes, which were meant to support small businesses confronting economic challenges they suffered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The office of the US Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio explained that the 62-year-old traditional ruler holds both Nigerian and US citizenship. He was said to be residing in Medina, Ohio.

He was sentenced to 56 months (four and a half years) in prison by the U.S. District Judge Christopher A. Boyko on Tuesday, August 26. He pleaded guilty to the allegations after he was first charged in April.

The three charges brought against the traditional ruler were:

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud Three counts of Engaging in Monetary Transactions in Criminally Derived Property Two counts of Making and Subscribing a False Tax Return

Details of the dethroned Osun monarch

However, the governor explained that the deposition of the Apetu of Ipetumodu in the Ife North Local Government Area of the state came after the receipt of the Certified True Copy of the Ohio court judgment.

Adeleke added that the Osun State Executive Council had written to the Ohio court in 2025 through the Ministry of Local Government, requesting the judgment's Certified True Copy, which subsequently formed the basis of his administration's decision.

The governor defended his decision to reach out to the Ohio court, adding that the government's action should not be informed solely by social media reports. The deposition order, which was signed by the governor on Thursday, May 7, was intended to ensure peace and good governance, and to preserve the integrity and honour of the traditional stool.

His statement reads in part:

"The Deposition Order further stated that the fraudulent conduct of Oba Joseph Oloyede, as found by the US court and which he pleaded guilty to, and his public trial and conviction have brought the institution of Obaship and the stool of Apetumodu of Ipetumodu to disrepute and public odium, hence the resort to deposition."

Governor Ademola Adeleke gives reason for sacking Joseph Oloyede. Photo Credit: @AAdeleke01

Source: Facebook

Osun monarch, pastor admit to $4.2m fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Apetu of Ipetumodu, Oba Joseph Oloyede, and Pastor Edward Oluwasanmi pleaded guilty in the US to COVID-19 relief fraud involving $4.2 million.

Both men were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and related offences after falsifying applications for pandemic-related financial aid.

Oba Oloyede’s long absence from Ipetumodu, following his arrest in the US, caused concern among residents and calls for the state government's intervention.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng