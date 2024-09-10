President Bola Tinubu has been urged to rethink the removal of the fuel subsidy, considering the hardship in the country

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual leader of AMEN, warned the president of an impending protest in the country

Mbaka noted that though the problem started with the previous governments, but noted that Tinubu must act fast

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry in Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), has issued a stern warning to the federal government about the potential dangers of widespread protests and unrest caused by the removal of fuel subsidies, which have caused significant hardship and suffering for Nigerians.

During his Sunday homily, "Miracle of Open Doors," Mbaka urged the government to reinstate the fuel subsidy, emphasizing that its removal has only served to enrich governors while impoverishing the masses.

Fr Mbaka speaks on fuel subsidy removal by Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Fr Mbaka warns Nigeria's economic saboteurs

According to Vanguard, He cautioned those responsible for Nigeria's economic woes to beware of God's wrath, stating that divine intervention will shatter the "padlock" of evil.

Mbaka advised President Bola Tinubu to consult experts to find solutions to the economic crisis and alleviate Nigerians' suffering. He emphasized that all leaders, regardless of party affiliation, must work together to prevent the impending danger, warning that once God's prophetic power is unleashed, the government will face severe consequences.

Father Mbaka's prophecy to Tinubu

Mbaka lamented Nigeria's reliance on imports despite its abundant natural resources, including oil, solid minerals, and fertile land, stressing that the country's potential is being squandered.

The cleric's statement reads in part:

“Once the power of God that’s prophetic begins to roll away from the sanctuary, the government will begin to suffer.”

He further lamented that:

"This problem started with the past government, but I believe the present government can do something."

Father Mbaka reveals those planning attacks on him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Father Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry in Enugu, has raised an alarm about a plot by unknown individuals to launch an attack against him in 2024.

During a recent sermon, Mbaka revealed that he was unaware of the identities of those behind the plot but trusted that God was aware of their plans.

He urged his congregation of thousands to pray for his protection, warning that the impending attack would be more intense than previous ones.

