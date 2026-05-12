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"Mum We Did It": Man Who Once Did Cleaning Job With Mom Weeps After Buying Luxury Car, Video Trends
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"Mum We Did It": Man Who Once Did Cleaning Job With Mom Weeps After Buying Luxury Car, Video Trends

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • A young man shared a video of himself as he purchased an expensive BMW vehicle to celebrate his 25th birthday
  • He called his mother on the phone during the celebration and wept while telling her that their days of cleaning houses were over
  • The celebrant mentioned that he achieved the feat to honour his mother's struggles and hard work over the years

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A young man has shared a video of the emotional moment he called his mother after purchasing a brand-new BMW to celebrate his 25th birthday.

The celebrant, identified as @mich_mazibuko on TikTok, was seen dressed in a white outfit and holding a bouquet of flowers as he wept during the phone call.

A Nigerian man gives honour to mother while weeping after buying a luxurious BMW vehicle
A young man sheds tears and honours his mother after purchasing a luxurious car. Photo credit: @mich_mazibuko/TikTok
Source: TikTok

Man honours mother in teary moment

In the viral video, the young man captured the depth of his journey from a humble background to his current success. He explained that his motivation for working hard was to ensure that his mother never had to experience hardship again.

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A caption on the video screen read:

"Calling the woman I used to clean people's houses with to show her we did it."

The young man was visibly overwhelmed with emotion as he spoke to his mother about the new car. He noted that the achievement was a significant milestone in their lives.

In his words:

"MOM🥹♥️We Are Never Cleaning Again, Never Selling under trees with no umbrella. I did it all for you !!! 🌳 I’m not comfortable posting this But it’s a Memory i wanna look back on🥹♥️ what a Journey. I know i haven’t disclosed much about my Self not yet ready but bit by bit . & Yes we Cleared A Milli CART."

Reactions as man purchases new ride

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the young man's post below:

Nompilo sithebe said:

"🥹❤️Mother's prayer congratulation bhuti🥰."

ilano said:

"With God, everything is possible."

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ghost_of_peaky said:

"During the purchasing process do you guys do this or its only in front of the camera?"

Watch the video below:

Man builds house, makes mother proud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man made his mother proud and congratulated himself after completing his magnificient house online.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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