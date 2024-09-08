Ajuri Ngelale: 2 Mistakes That Led Tinubu’s Spokesman to Quit His Job
- Ajuri Ngelale, the official spokesperson to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and special presidential envoy on climate action, embarked on an indefinite leave of absence on Saturday, September 7
- Although, he said he was stepping down to squarely attend to health matters involving his nuclear family, a new report disclosed that the journalist no more had the confidence of his principal, leading to his decision to allegedly quit
- Before his adventure in the presidency where he worked with former President Muhammadu Buhari and the incumbent, Tinubu, Ngelale was a reporter and presenter at Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Channels Television
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.
Aso Villa, Abuja - Ajuri Ngelale announced that he was stepping aside from his job as the official spokesperson of President Bola Tinubu and the special presidential envoy on climate action.
Announcing that he was proceeding on an indefinite leave of absence on Saturday, September 7, Ngelale said it was for health reasons “in the nuclear family”.
Legit.ng gathered that there is indeed a medical issue in his family but it was not the primary reason for his decision to “step aside”.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The immediate trigger—according to The Cable in a report on Sunday, September 8—was the writing on the wall that his days were numbered. The online newspaper said Ngelale no longer had unfettered access to the president.
An insider divulged:
“Ajuri was asked to pick between being presidential spokesman and climate change ambassador. He said he should be allowed to think over it. He came back to pick presidential spokesman but he was told that he would need supervision as it was obvious he needed help."
The “help” he needed had been constantly highlighted to the president, some of which included mistakes in his press statements, sources said.
Firstly, he wrongly announced in September 2023 that Tinubu was the first African president to ring the closing bell at Nasdaq.
Secondly, he prematurely announced the decision of the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to lift the visa ban on Nigeria.
The government was particularly embarrassed by the media backlash on each occasion, The Cable noted.
Read more on Ajuri Ngelale
- Report discloses how ex-presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, was blocked from meeting Tinubu
- Former Senator Shehu Sani reacts as Ajuri Ngelale temporarily bows out as Tinubu's spokesman
- "Ngelale just got tired": Mixed reactions as Tinubu's official spokesperson steps aside
Tinubu reacts as Ngelale goes on leave
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu accepted the decision of his special adviser on media and publicity, Ngelale, to proceed on an indefinite leave of absence 'due to family health issues'.
In a statement released Saturday evening, September 7, the presidency said Tinubu sympathised with the circumstances leading to Ngelale's decision.
The presidency stated that Tinubu accepts Ngelale's reasons for the leave and hopes for a speedy recovery and full restoration to health. The president also thanked Ngelale for his remarkable contributions in advancing national discourse and leading efforts on climate action.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.