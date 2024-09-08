Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Barring a last-minute change of mind, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will dissolve his cabinet this week.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune on Sunday, September 8, a top source close disclosed that the decision will "pave the way for the injection of fresh minds that can bring the needed vitality to the cabinet.”

President Tinubu had, on August 21, 2023, sworn in and inaugurated 45 ministers; one (Betta Edu) was later relieved of her duty. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's cabinet reshuffle imminent

Explaining further, the source hinted that President Tinubu might execute the cabinet dissolution before travelling to the United States for the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79).

Legit.ng reports that the 79th session of the UNGA 79 will open on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, and conclude on Monday, September 30, 2024.

The report said President Tinubu is aware of the criticisms against some cabinet members over their performances and is ready to effect a tweak to achieve his 'Renewed Hope' agenda.

The source said:

“President Tinubu is not satisfied with the performances of a number of his ministers and he is determined to show them the exit door."

The source added that the list of those who will replace the ministers to be axed is ready.

He said:

“On returning from UNGA, the president will reconstitute the cabinet."

Furthermore, the newspaper stated that a former minister in the Muhammadu Buhari administration is likely to be one of the new ministerial-designates.

The report by The Nigerian Tribune comes a week after The Punch reported that strong indications emerged that President Tinubu is planning to rejig his cabinet to ease out underperforming ministers.

The Punch quoted sources within the presidency who divulged that a cabinet reshuffle would happen.

It was reported that some ministers would be dismissed, while others would be reassigned to other ministries for improved effectiveness.

APC's Modibbo asks Tinubu to sack ministers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ibrahim Modibbo, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), challenged President Tinubu to match words with actions by sacking a significant number of the ministers in his cabinet.

Modibbo, a former director of media and communications to ex-presidential hopeful, Nuhu Ribadu, asserted that Tinubu has three more years to change the dynamics of governance.

The ruling party member also described Nigeria’s economic team led by Wale Edun (minister of finance), as “just newspaper tigers”.

Source: Legit.ng