BREAKING: Tinubu's Official Spokesperson, Ngelale, Takes Indefinite Leave, Reasons Emerge
President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, who also served as the president's official spokesperson, has announced his decision to go on indefinite leave.
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
This was disclosed in a memo received at the office of the chief of staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday, September 6.
In his statement, Ngelale cited pressing medical issues affecting his immediate family as the primary reason for this decision.
“This agonising decision was taken after significant consultations with my family over the past several days as a vexatious medical situation has worsened at home,” Ngelale explained.
The leave of absence will impact Ngelale’s multiple roles within the administration.
In addition to his position as Presidential Spokesperson, he will also temporarily step away from his duties as Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844