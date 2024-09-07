President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, who also served as the president's official spokesperson, has announced his decision to go on indefinite leave.

This was disclosed in a memo received at the office of the chief of staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday, September 6.

In his statement, Ngelale cited pressing medical issues affecting his immediate family as the primary reason for this decision.

“This agonising decision was taken after significant consultations with my family over the past several days as a vexatious medical situation has worsened at home,” Ngelale explained.

The leave of absence will impact Ngelale’s multiple roles within the administration.

In addition to his position as Presidential Spokesperson, he will also temporarily step away from his duties as Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen.

