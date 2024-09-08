Ajuri Ngelale, the official spokesperson to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, embarked on an indefinite leave of absence on Saturday, September 7

Although, he said he was stepping down to attend to health matters involving his nuclear family, multiple media reports said Ngelale fell out with several key presidency officials, leading to his decision to quit

A new report, published on Sunday, September 8, disclosed that Ngelale was blocked from meeting Tinubu weeks ago

Aso Villa, Abuja - Ajuri Ngelale, a popular Nigerian broadcast journalist and President Bola Tinubu's official spokesperson, announced that he will be proceeding on indefinite leave on Saturday, September 7.

Ngelale, 37, hinged his decision on a ‘vexatious medical situation’ within his family.

Ajuri was also the special presidential envoy on climate action.

Previously, he served as the senior special adviser on public affairs to former president Muhammadu Buhari and was a co-principal spokesperson of the Tinubu presidential campaign council for the 2023 presidential election which the All Progressives Congress (APC) won.

Some media reports claimed he (Ngelale) resigned from his presidential role while others said he was sacked by President Tinubu.

A report by Premium Times on Sunday, September 8, 2024, stated that the presidency recently directed Ngelale to focus on his climate action role while another individual will be appointed to serve as media adviser and spokesperson to the president.

But when Ngelale expressed a preference to retain the media adviser position while stepping down from the climate change role, the presidency declined.

Those familiar with the matter said he (Ngelale) was told he could remain on the president’s media team but that he would still have to be bossed by a new appointee to the position. This exchange and subsequent events that happened in the presidential villa rattled Ngelale, Premium Times reported.

For weeks, the online newspaper said Ngelale was blocked from meeting Tinubu. He was also not included in the president’s delegation to China.

Sources in the presidency disclosed that Ngelale decided to withdraw from the job when it became clear that he could no longer access the president.

Tinubu reacts as Ngelale goes on leave

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu accepted the decision of his special adviser on media and publicity, Ngelale, to proceed on an indefinite leave of absence 'due to family health issues'.

In a statement released Saturday evening, September 7, the presidency said Tinubu sympathised with the circumstances leading to Ngelale's decision.

