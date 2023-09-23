The federal government of Nigeria has withdrawn the credit it earlier gave to President Tinubu as the first president to ring the bell as NASDAQ on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, in New York, The United States.

Ajuri Ngelale, Official Spokesperson and Special Adviser to the President, disclosed this on his X page (Twitter), admitting to the error. He claimed that the incorrect information was passed down by a third-party event organizer.

He said:

“We have since found out that this information was incorrect as a former African leader has indeed had the privilege.”

“This error is sincerely regretted”: FG admits Tinubu not first president to ring bell at NASDAQ

Source: UGC

Tinubu rings closing bell at NASDAQ

Recall that as part of the Executive Business Dialogue events held by the United States Chamber of Commerce, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, and Nigerian Investment Promotion Council on Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu rang the closing bell at NASDAQ in New York, USA.

The NGX Group scheduled the business dialogue as one of the Non-Deal Roadshow's activities to assist the new administration's initiatives to rekindle foreign investors' interest in the Nigerian economy.

According to a statement the NGX released about the occasion, the Non-Deal Roadshow will stimulate conversation, build economic links, and improve collaboration.

The Group's effort to promote the FG's objective to attract foreign investors to the Nigerian economy includes the Roadshow.

It added that the objective is to demonstrate the stability of the capital market and capitalize on the rate of changes being implemented by President Tinubu's new administration, allowing international investors to identify the value created by the changing environment.

President Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania owns the title

The investigation has shown that former President Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania rang the Nasdaq closing bell in September 2011.

President Kikwete rang the bell at the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square in New York City in recognition of the Global Health Commitments for Women's Health and Women's Cancers.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu arrived at the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Tinubu in New York, asserted that African nations will no longer accept a situation in which human rights advocacy is abused by wealthy and powerful nations and used against their economic growth.

"Invest Now": President Tinubu Secures 7 Investment Deals Worth $14bn From Indian Investors

Following the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and Conference held in New Delhi, India, President Bola Tinubu has secured $14 billion dedicated to investment pledges for Nigeria, Legit.ng reported.

This was announced via a press statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, and posted on the website of the Federal Government.

Source: Legit.ng