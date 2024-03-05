Nigerians may have to wait longer to apply for and secure Visa to travel to the UAE for visits, tourism and also business

Several media outlets earlier reported that the 2-year ban on visas has been lifted, and a new portal for verification launched

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, has reacted to the reports and provided a clear understanding

The Nigerian Presidency has responded to recent reports claiming that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted the ban on visa services for Nigerians.

Reports emerged on Tuesday, March 5, that an agreement had been reached with the UAE on March 4, and the visa restrictions on Nigerian travellers had been lifted.

But Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, said no changes yet in a statement released on "X" page on Tuesday, March 5.

He noted that a viral statement was from the federal government but also the government of UAE.

Onanuga's post reads:

“UAE has not resumed visa issuance to Nigerians. The document in circulation is not authorized either by the Nigerian government or the UAE.”

Timeline of UAE visa ban on Nigeria

In October 2022, the UAE banned citizens from approximately 20 African nations from entering its borders.

Among the affected countries are Nigeria, Uganda, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Comoros, and the Dominican Republic.

Following the ban, the Emirati authorities notified trade partners and travel agents, instructing them to reject all applications.

Since the ban, the UAE and Nigeria have been embroiled in a diplomatic dispute concerning flight allocations and travel restrictions.

