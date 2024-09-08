Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the indefinite leave embarked upon by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale

The former Kaduna Central Senator highlighted the expectations of the spokesman of a king to the people

Sani said the spokesperson should is expected to inhale the king's fart and with smiles of joy and tell the people it smells like "roses from the Garden of Eden”

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has dropped a cryptic post following the temporary leave of Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity.

Legit.ng recalls that Ngelale announced that he will be embarking on an indefinite leave due to complicated family health challenges.

Sani said the spokesperson of the King is expected to smile with joy when the King farts and tell the world it smells like Prada or Gucci.

He added that the king’s spokesman should inhale the fart as he tells the people it smells like the Roses from the Garden of Eden.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Sunday, September 8.

Sani wrote:

“When you are a spokesperson of the King, when the King farts, you are expected to inhale it with smiles of joy and tell the World that it smells like Prada or Gucci or Tom ford fragrances or even the Roses from the Garden of Eden.”

Nigerians react as Ajuri embarks on indefinite leave

@SamuelIse3

That's a case study between Ajuri Ngelale Vs Tinubu

@African_unifier

He doesn’t want to keep lying , when Mr Jollof said Tinubu market is hard to market, that’s the reason.

@DProf93

And when you get tired of inhaling the fermented farts, you get sacked or asked to resign.

@CroBender

And hail the king at all times after every fart 🙌

@rangn_buba

Not all spokespersons can be led by the nose, this one simply refused , let them get their type.

@wehere_collins

Truth, Ajuri Ngelale's statement to the press is not true. He was only defending his pay master.

