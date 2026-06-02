Governor Seyi Makinde updates on security efforts after mass abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State

Ongoing federal-state collaboration ensures coordinated operations for rescuing abducted victims

Residents urged to stay calm as authorities work tirelessly for safe return of students and teachers

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has provided an update on ongoing security efforts following the mass abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in the state, assuring residents that coordinated operations are underway to secure the victims and restore calm.

The governor spoke during a meeting with leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), shortly after a joint protest at the Governor’s Office over the incident.

Trending video: Seyi Makinde Gives Key Update on Oyo Mass School Abduction

Source: Twitter

Federal and state collaboration ongoing

Makinde disclosed that security operatives deployed by the federal government have been working in Oyo State for the past two weeks, with daily engagements between both state and federal security stakeholders to coordinate rescue efforts.

He stressed that the collaboration has remained consistent and intensive, aimed at ensuring progress in the ongoing operations.

In his words:

“Security operatives from the federal government have been in Oyo State for the past two weeks, and we’ve been meeting with them three to four times daily.”

Govt appeals for calm

The governor urged residents and protesting groups to remain calm, noting that authorities are working tirelessly to ensure the safe return of abducted students and teachers.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting lives and restoring confidence in the education sector, while maintaining that updates would continue as operations progress.

Oyo attack: Traditional speaks

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Emmanuel Alade, the Baale of Yawota in Oyo state, has given a chilling account of the recent attack in his community that led to the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers.

Twitter In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by News Central TV on Monday, June 1, the traditional ruler said the incident happened suddenly when armed men moved through the area before gunshots rang out.

Source: Legit.ng