Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to the resignation of Ajuri Ngelale, the official spokesperson and special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

On Saturday, September 7, Ngelale resigned from his positions as special adviser, special presidential envoy on climate change, and chairman of the presidential steering committee on Project Evergreen due to a worsening medical situation affecting his immediate family.

He submitted his resignation to the office of the chief of staff and appreciated the opportunity to serve, but prioritized his family's health. Ngelale thanked everyone for their understanding and requested privacy during this challenging time.

However, Nigerians, particularly political figures, have expressed mixed reactions about the development. Below are some of their reactions:

Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, said Ngelale resigned because of the situation in the country. He posted on social media:

"Ajuri Ngelale just get tired of telling myths to Nigerians."

See his tweet here:

Rinsola Abiola, an aide to President Tinubu on citizenship and leadership, sympathised and prayed for the spokesperson's family. She tweeted:

"My thoughts and prayers are with my dear brother and senior colleague, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, as he takes a break from serving our dear country to focus on personal matters which require his attention."

See her tweet here:

A Nigerian with the hand @ThatVyktur commented on the departure of Ngelale from Aso Rock. He said:

"Ajuri Ngelale is a fellow I hold in high esteem because he creates a favourable image for the presidency with each rationalisation and justification of every policy idea and program the president had on the table in the wee hours of the current political dispensation and a little beyond.

"He practised his trade with every modicum of civility and decorous posturing, exuding class and prestige."

See the tweet here:

A US-based Nigerian journalist, Jaafar Jaafar, alleged that Ngelale got the job not because of his professionalism but because of his accent and handsomeness. His tweet reads in part:

"Ajuri Ngelale is the first presidential spokesman whose television face and Oyibo accent — not PR or media expertise — earned him the plum job. Tinubu’s family brought him for the cosmetic effect to smarten the president’s geriatric outlook and guttural voice. But soon afterwards, his inflated sense of importance and domineering attitude put him at odds with other powers around the president."

See the tweet here:

Michael Chibuzo prayed for the embattled family. He tweeted:

"Chief Ajuri Ngelale, you'll be greatly missed. May God help you as you navigate through the challenge in your nuclear family. @AjuriNgelale, I wish you well in your future endeavours."

See the tweet here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng