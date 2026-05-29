Aisha Yesufu withdraws from NDC senatorial race due to party's decision to skip primaries

She urges supporters to focus on broader political objectives for the 2027 elections

Yesufu plans to continue grassroots engagement across FCT for a 'Better FCT' agenda

FCT, Abuja - Activist and political figure Aisha Yesufu, a known ally of Labour Party leader Peter Obi, has withdrawn from the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) senatorial contest for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), citing the party’s decision not to conduct primaries for the seat.

Yesufu had earlier declared interest in the senatorial race after defecting from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the NDC, saying her decision was influenced by her growing political experience and engagement within party structures.

Obi's Ally Suddenly Pulls Out of Senatorial Race, Gives Reasons

Source: Twitter

NDC decision halts senatorial ambition

In recent weeks, speculation had grown within political circles that the FCT senatorial ticket may have been allocated to another aspirant, Amanda Pam, who had been in the party before Yesufu joined.

The development culminated in the party’s decision to suspend primaries for the senatorial seat, effectively ending the contest, The Cable reported.

“Yesufu explained that the party had opted not to proceed with primaries for the Senatorial seat in FCT Abuja,” she stated.

Supporters urged to remain focused

Reacting to the development, Yesufu appealed for calm among her supporters, urging them to redirect their energy towards broader political objectives ahead of the 2027 general elections, Vanguard reported.

She emphasised the importance of unity and sustained political engagement despite the setback.

“I urge each and everyone of you to remain calm and focus on the bigger picture which is the presidential election. Nigeria will be OK!” she said.

Appreciation for supporters and campaign team

The activist expressed gratitude to those who supported her senatorial ambition, acknowledging their dedication throughout the process.

She noted that their commitment remained valuable despite the change in circumstances.

“I appreciate all your support, dedication and commitment towards #AishaForSenate project,” she said.

Continued political engagement in the FCT

Yesufu also indicated that she would continue her grassroots engagements across the six area councils of the FCT in the coming weeks.

She said the outreach would focus on strengthening community ties and advancing what she described as a “Better FCT” agenda.

Her withdrawal adds to ongoing political realignments within emerging parties as aspirants reposition themselves ahead of the 2027 general elections, with attention increasingly shifting to national-level contests.

DLA: Female presidential aspirant pulls out of party

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Presidential aspirant of the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), Mrs Abisayo Busari-Akinnadeju, has resigned her membership of the party and formally demanded a refund of her nomination fee, citing concerns over the credibility of its primary process.

In a strongly worded resignation letter addressed to the party’s National Chairman, she said her decision was driven by what she described as the party’s failure to conduct a transparent and competitive primary ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng