State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has accepted the decision of his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, to proceed on an indefinite leave of absence due to family health issues.

Legit.ng reports that Ngelale announced on Saturday, September 7, that he would be taking an indefinite leave to address medical matters affecting his immediate family.

The move has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians.

In a statement released Saturday evening, the presidency said Tinubu sympathised with the circumstances leading to Ngelale's decision.

Tinubu thanks Ngelale for his contribution

The presidency stated that Tinubu accepts Ngelale's reasons for the leave and hopes for a speedy recovery and full restoration to health. The president also thanked Ngelale for his remarkable contributions in advancing national discourse and leading efforts on climate action.

The presidency also requested that Ngelale's privacy and that of his family be respected during this period.

Who will replace Ngelale as Tinubu's spokesperson?

There was no word on who would replace Ngelale during his leave or if a replacement would be named.

Read the full statement posted on X by President Tinubu's assistant on social media, Dada Olusegun, below:

"The President has received the memo from Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President as well as Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, informing of his decision to proceed on an indefinite leave of absence for personal and health reasons.

"The President accepts his reasons for the leave, fully understands them and sympathizes with the circumstances that have led to this seemingly difficult decision.

"While extending his heartfelt prayers and best wishes to Chief Ngelale and his family during this challenging moment, the President hopes for a speedy recovery and full restoration to health.

"The President notes his tireless efforts and dedication in serving the nation, and thanks him for the remarkable contributions he made in his various capacities, especially in advancing national discourse and leading efforts on climate action and other key initiatives.

"The President wishes him well in all his future endeavors.

"During this period, we kindly ask that the wish for privacy of Chief Ngelale and his family be respected.

Signed,

The Presidency

September 7, 2024"

Shehu Sani reacts to Ajuri Ngelale's indefinite leave

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, commented on Ngelale's decision to proceed on an indefinite leave.

Sani humorously remarked that Ngelale can now rest, turn off his phone, and perhaps even regain some weight.

Ngelale was appointed as the special adviser to the president on media and publicity on August 1, 2023.

