Former Senator Shehu Sani reacted to Ajuri Ngelale's decision to take an indefinite leave from his role as special adviser to President Tinubu

Ngelale, appointed as special adviser on media and publicity on August 1, 2023, officially informed Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila of his leave in a memo

Sani humorously commented on Ngelale's leave, saying he can now rest, sleep well, switch off his phone, and perhaps regain some weight

FCT, Abuja - Former Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, has commented on the temporary leave of Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity.

Recall that in a recent statement released by the presidency on Saturday, September 7, Ngelale announced that he had submitted a memo to Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, notifying him of his decision to take an indefinite leave.

Shehu Sani, former Senator reacts to Ajuri Ngalale, Tinubu's ex-spokesman's resignation Photo credit: @AjuriNgelale/@officialABAT/@ShehuSani

Ajuri Ngelale was appointed as the special adviser to the president on media and publicity on August 1, 2023, as reported by Vanguard.

According to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, his appointment became effective from July 31, 2023, and will remain in effect until the end of the current administration unless the president decides otherwise.

However, in his recent letter, Ngelale also temporarily stepped down as special presidential envoy on climate action and chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen, The Punch reported.

He cited family medical issues as the reason for his leave.

Shehu Sani says Ngelale can rest

Reacting to the news via his official X account, Sani humorously remarked that Ngelale can now rest, turn off his phone, and perhaps even regain some weight.

He tweeted:

"Ajuri can now rest well,sleep well,eat well,switch off his phone and even add some weight."

Tinubu makes 13 fresh appointments

In another development, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu appointed a new board for the Bank of Industry Limited, comprising 13 distinguished individuals with expertise in finance, industry, and public service.

Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu's spokesperson, announced the development in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Monday, September 2.

