Over the years, the national assembly has not been transparent on the figure it prescribed as the running cost of each lawmaker in the two chambers – the senate and house of representatives

The recent claim by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that federal lawmakers fixed new salaries and allowances for themselves attracted controversy

Senator Shehu Sani commented again on legislators' running costs on Wednesday, August 14

FCT, Abuja - Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the national assembly, has said the revelation by Abdurrahman Sumaila, a member of the 10th senate, representing Kano South senatorial district that he earns a cumulative N21 million monthly in salary and allowances has "vindicated" him.

Legit.ng reported that Sumaila, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), recently disclosed that the official pay of N1 million fixed by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) is reduced to around N600,000 after deductions.

The national assembly has not been transparent on the figure it prescribed as the running cost of lawmakers, prompting reactions from citizens like Shehu Sani.

According to the federal lawmaker, other allowances take their total pay to N21 million every month.

Speaking further, Kawu shared that the allowances include office running, newspaper money, local travel, and others.

His remarks come after RMAFC, which fixes salaries and allowances of political office-holders, stated that each of the 109 senators in the upper chamber receives a total of N1.06m in salary and allowances per month.

Sani waded into the matter on Wednesday, August 14.

It would be recalled that in 2018, the Kaduna politician confirmed that he and his colleagues collect N13.5 million each monthly as “running cost” in addition to their N750,000 monthly consolidated salary and allowances.

Sani commented again on senators' running costs on Wednesday, August 14.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"The RMFAC specifically quoted the figure of the salary earned by the lawmakers and then danced around the figures for the total sum of the monthly running cost per legislator. Anyway, I can understand their fears."

Sani added:

"Yesterday, the RMFAC refuted my statement, but I’m now vindicated by Senator Kawu Sumaila who confirmed that the monthly alert is N21million and not N1million.RMFAC make una mind yourself."

Obasanjo calls out national assembly

Legit.ng reported that the issue of the senators’ emoluments resurfaced recently when former President Olusegun Obasanjo accused them of fixing new salaries and allowances for themselves, contrary to the recommendation of RMAFC.

The former president also alleged that the senators are used to receiving incentives they were not constitutionally entitled to from the presidency.

The senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, has since denied the allegations but was silent on the total amount a senator earns monthly, including the running cost.

