The federal government has finally opened up on what is being budgeted for 109 senators' annual salaries and allowances

Through the RMAFC, the government discloses that each Nigerian senator earns monthly N1.06 million as salaries and allowances

An analysis of the revelation further revealed that the federal government budgets nothing less than N1.4 billion annually to pay senators' salaries and allowances

The federal agency, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), has disclosed that each Nigerian senator receives N1.06 million monthly as salaries and allowances.

The agency clarified in response to controversies about the monthly earnings of the 109 Nigerian senators.

A breakdown of senator's salaries shows that FG spends N1.4bn annually Photo Credit: @NGRSenate

Source: Twitter

How much does Nigerian senator earn annually?

According to The Punch, an ex-ray of this shows that each senator earns N12.72m in 12 months. This also means the federal government makes N1.4bn annual expenditure for the 109 senators.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mohammed Shehu, the RMAFC chairman, disclosed this in a statement signed in Abuja on Tuesday, August 13.

Breakdown of a Nigerian senator's salaries

The monthly salary and allowances of a Nigerian senator is N1,063,860. The breakdown of the N1.06 million includes a basic salary of N168,866:70, a motor vehicle fuelling and maintenance allowance of N126,650:00, and a personal assistant allowance of N42,216:66.

He further said domestic staff is N126,650:00, entertainment is N50,660:00, utilities are N50,660:00, N25,330:00 for newspapers/periodicals, N42,216:66:00 for wardrobe, N8,443.33:00 goes to house maintenance, and N422,166:66 goes constituency allowance.

Shehu says regular allowances are paid with the basic salary, while non-regular allowances are paid on demand. Examples of non-regular allowances include furniture allowance (N6,079,200:00) and severance gratuity (N6,079,200:00), paid once per tenure, and vehicle allowance (N8,105,600:00), an optional loan to be repaid before leaving the office.

Delta senator debunks death rumour

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ned Nwoko, Delta North senator and husband to Nollywood star Regina Daniels, has said the report of his death in Switzerland was false.

The Delta senator also denied the claim of purchasing a car for a content creator, adding that such is baseless and misleading.

Regina Daniels' husband then threatened to take legal action against those spreading such rumours in the media.

Source: Legit.ng