A video shows the drastic step Angel Smith’s wife took against her as she went luxury shopping after their marriage crashed

The reality star had been spending on luxury items amid allegations made against her by her ex-partner

The scene created tension as fans shared their views on her lifestyle and also dragged her mother

More drama has trailed former Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel Smith, and her wife after their marriage crashed.

The couple has been at loggerheads, exchanging words online over what led to the collapse of their marriage.

Reactions as Angel Smith’s wife shows up with police to recover $40 amid luxury shopping. Photo credit@theangejbsmith

Source: Instagram

While Tumi kept ranting online, Angel Smith has been going on a shopping spree, spending on luxury items.

In a video making the rounds, she was seen during her shopping spree with Tumi and the police.

Police interrogate Angel Smith during shopping trip

In the recording, Angel Smith was seen standing in front of a police officer while Tumi watched.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate was seen checking her phone, as their conversation was not audible.

Fans react to Angel Smith and Tumi’s drama

Reacting, fans of the estranged lovers said they have had enough of their drama, dragging Angel Smith over her lifestyle.

Angel Smith continues to trend amid drama with ex-lover. Photo credit@theangelejbsmith

Source: Instagram

According to some fans, she went overboard by showing off her shopping moment while allegedly in debt. They added that even if she chose to shop, it should not have been flaunted online to taunt her ex-partner, Tumi.

A few others also dragged her mother, saying she failed in raising her well because of the ongoing marriage drama. They advised her to return to Nigeria and start over.

Recall that Angel Smith’s mother had earlier reacted to her marriage to Tumi by dragging critics in the comment section of a post. She jokingly called her daughter the breadwinner and questioned her critics.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to video about Tumi and Angel

Reacting, some fans expressed surprise at the way Angel Smith has been behaving. According to them, she is acting too childishly and greedily. Here are comments below:

@little_sunshine_ng commented:

"You’re owing someone and you get kind dey go shopping dey post."

@officialdaddymo reacted:

"Just thank God when you have a normal drama free life. It’s a blessing."

@dugochukwu007 shared:

"The audacity to mock and taunt her online."

@preciousag_ stated:

"Angel has met her match, and I love it."

@vanchizzy wrote:

"Omo, Angel don go marry Pakistan client o."

@aribadasha said:

"When you’re jobless but you’re looking for easiest way out of poverty, this is what you get. You no know waiting God do for you if you have the spirit of contentment."

@winnie3281 wrote:

"Her parent failed this girl especially that her mom."

Angel Smith speaks about Shallipopi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Angel Smith gushed over the music act Shallipopi while chatting with some of her housemates.

The reality show star said the singer is her kind of man. Smith revealed how she campaigned for the release of the rapper after men of the anti-graft agency EFCC whisked him away.

Appreciating the love and admiration, the talented singer asked his fans to throw their weight behind the reality star and vote for her.

Source: Legit.ng