"You All Got N200m": Obasanjo Makes Disturbing Disclosure About Senate, House of Reps
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has accused the Senate and the House of Representatives members of fixing their salaries by themselves, adding that the act was immoral and unconstitutional.
The former military general also alleged that the executive is fond of giving what does not belong to the legislative, and the federal lawmakers have never rejected it, adding that such are the leadership challenges that the country is facing.
According to the former president, the federal lawmakers got N200 million each, and they collected it, adding that it was wrong for the lawmakers to design their salaries by themselves.
His words read:
"In your own case, with all due respect, you're not supposed to fix your salaries. But you decide what you pay yourself, the allowances that you give yourself, new paper allowances. You give yourself all sorts of things, and you know it is not right. It is immoral.
"You're doing it, the Senate is doing it, and you beat your chest. In some cases, the executive gives you what you're not entitled to. You all got N200 million."
The former president made the comment while hosting six members of the House of Representatives led by Ugochinyere Ikenga at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta on Friday, August 9.
The lawmakers have come to seek the former president's support on the bill to establish six-year single terms for presidents and governors at the national assembly.
Source: Legit.ng
