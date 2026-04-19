Former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai alleged coordinated efforts to damage his reputation and prolong his detention

El-Rufai's team condemned recent reports as malicious attempts to undermine his legal standing and character

Legal action planned against media for defamation over allegations connected to ongoing criminal proceedings

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - Former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has raised an alarm over an alleged coordinated effort to damage his reputation and keep him in prolonged detention.

El-Rufai cried out over a fresh plot to implicate him in criminal activities.

He pointed to recent developments, which he said indicate a troubling pattern against him.

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) warned of “malicious orchestrations” against him.

As reported by Daily Trust, El-Rufai’s Media Adviser, Muyiwa Adekeye, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

He cited a report published on April 18 by The Nation, titled “El-Rufai’s trial: Gunmen invade principal witness home.”

According to the report, one Mohammed Umar Karage, a witness in an ongoing case at the Kaduna State High Court, stated that armed men had invaded his residence.

The report quoted the witness as suggesting the attack might be connected to his role in the trial and could be an attempt to silence him.

It also drew comparisons with the controversial disappearance of Kaduna-based activist, Abubakar Idris Dadiyata.

El-Rufai’s camp argued that the publication was deliberately crafted to smear his image.

He added that the report was an attempt to undermine his pending bail application and implicate him in serious offences.

The ADC chieftain described himself as a law-abiding citizen with no connection to the alleged incident.

“Any objective reader would recognise the clear intent behind these statements: to tarnish his reputation and justify his continued detention.”

The former governor disclosed that his legal team has been instructed to initiate defamation proceedings against the newspaper.

He warned that the rule of law must not be turned into a tool of oppression.

“El-Rufai should be accorded full due process guaranteed by law to every citizen, and the persistent disregard for his rights must cease immediately.”

Court grants El-Rufai bail, sets stringent conditions

Recall that El-Rufai was granted bail by the Federal High Court.

He faces multiple charges of alleged fraud and abuse of office brought forward by the ICPC.

The Kaduna State High Court has reserved ruling on his bail application until April 21, 2026

What El-Rufai did while in ICPC detention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that El-Rufai spent his time in ICPC custody focusing on personal activities.

El-Rufai was released by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission shortly after the death of his mother in Cairo, Egypt.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Uba Sani, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu extended condolences to El-Rufai, sparking mixed reactions across social media.

Source: Legit.ng