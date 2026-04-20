Binzak Azeez, a legal practitioner, has faulted the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the crisis rocking the coalition-adopted political party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), stating that the electoral umpire should have sought court clarification on the matter.

Azeez, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, condemned and rejected the unilateral decision of INEC to derecognise the ADC leadership led by David Mark, a former Senate president, after a Court of Appeal ruling filed by Nafiu Bala, a factional leader of the ADC.

INEC faulted over ADC crisis Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

The lawyer's statement reads:

"The recent crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC) goes beyond the concern of the members of the party or the people who only align with the party. The current leadership controversy within the party should be a major concern for every Nigerian and all advocates of democracy. The leadership's controversial twist speaks a lot to the future of democracy in Nigeria.

"Ideologically, there is no clear difference between the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is the ruling party at the federal level and the ADC, which is seen as the potential major opposition party to wrestle power with the ruling party in the 2027 presidential election. However, it is against the spirit of democracy to foist a political choice on the people.

"Some people may argue that there are other political parties in the country. In reality, none of these parties can viably contest against the ruling party in the 2027 presidential election. Indisputably, there are political parties ideologically different from both the APC and the ADC. However, it seems a lot of Nigerians have decided that another set of the current typical political leaders from another party, like the ADC, should be elected in the 2027 election. It would be anti-democratic if the people were denied such a political decision even though it may not materialise."

Lawyer fingers external conspiracy in ADC crisis

The legal practitioner expressed concern that INEC has been recruited into the political crisis rocking the ADC, while expressing the suspicion that the crisis was being fueled by an external conspiracy and some political interest.

He said:

"I can unequivocally state that the current leadership tussle within the ADC is an external conspiracy hatched by some political interest. The divisive tactic itself is not the bone of contention. The major concern is the recruitment of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) into the conspiracy. The interpretation of a purported court's ruling by INEC to stop the recognition of David Mark-led ADC is condemnable and unacceptable. The ruling cited and relied on by INEC is ambiguous, and it's wrong for INEC to unilaterally take a decision without recourse to court for clarification.

"I agree with the leadership of the ADC that INEC, as the electoral umpire, has compromised the neutrality and integrity expected of an electoral institution. The commission has clearly shown that it is being controlled by some political interest, and this portends a monumental danger for Nigeria's democracy; hence, anarchy or military intervention.

"My final advice to the ADC leadership is not to hesitate to drag any judge involved in a flagrant disobedience of the recent Supreme Court judgments to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for disciplinary actions. In Anyanwu v. Aniagwu Emmanuel & 3 Ors. (SC/CV/18/2025). And in the case of Julius Abure in (SC/CV/56/2025), the apex court has regulated the intervention of the court in the internal affairs of the political parties. The facts of the two cited cases are synonymous to the current leadership tussle within the ADC. Therefore, the court doesn't have jurisdiction to intervene in the current leadership tussle within the ADC."

Source: Legit.ng