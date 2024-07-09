President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has established a committee for the implementation of the Renewed Hope livestock reform

Legit.ng gathered that the initiative is geared towards resolving pervasive conflicts between herders and farmers

Hours after the presidential disclosure, outspoken former legislator, Senator Shehu Sani, took to social media to share his thoughts

FCT, Abuja - Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the national assembly, has said the decision of President Bola Tinubu to establish the ministry of livestock development "is a good idea".

On Tuesday, July 9, President Tinubu inaugurated the Renewed Hope Livestock Reform Implementation Committee, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu has created the ministry of livestock development. Photo credits: Senator Shehu Sani, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The setting up of the committee was a sequel to the submission of a report from the national conference on livestock reforms and mitigation of associated conflicts in Nigeria.

Present at the inauguration were the vice president, Kashim Shettima; the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; the chief of staff to President Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila; among cabinet members.

Reacting to the development, Sani expressed hope that there would be no more territorial conflicts.

The former federal lawmaker wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Federal ministry of livestock development is a good idea.

"Livestock can now factor into the economic growth of the country instead of being a source of acrimony and territorial conflict."

