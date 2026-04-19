Gehgeh’s sister has continued to speak about the treatment she received from her brother after being dragged online

She had earlier called him out, alleging that he abandoned his family and challenging him to practise what he preaches

The lady was criticised and told to go and hustle, which led her to open up about how much she earns and other things Gehgeh allegedly did to her

The immediate sister of content creator Emmanuel Obruste, aka Gehgeh, has continued to speak about her life and what she allegedly experienced from her brother.

The lady had earlier called him out, alleging that he abandoned his family after finding success, and challenged him to practise what he preaches.

Reactions as Gehgeh’s sister opens up about earning, shares how he treated her during housewarming. Photo credit@officialgehgeh

Source: Instagram

Many also criticised her and told her to go and hustle instead of relying on her brother for financial support.

Gehgeh also reportedly reacted, stating that family is not by blood but by contribution, and advised her to go and work for herself.

While on a live stream with an influencer, Gehgeh’s sister opened up about her life. According to her, she is working and shared how much she earns as a salary.

She noted that her first pay was N15k, but it was later increased to N30k, which she currently earns.

Fans drag Gehgeh over sister's video about her earning. Photo credit@officialgehgeh

Source: Instagram

Gehgeh’s sister shares more about him

Speaking further, the lady said that when her brother held his housewarming, she was not invited, but she still went to the event.

She added that she was met by bouncers and expressed gratitude that her friends did not accompany her to the venue.

Influencer raises money for Gehgeh’s sister

In the recording, influencer Obidi tried to raise money for Gehgeh’s sister during the livestream. She urged her followers to donate after hearing how much she earns monthly.

As of the time of the livestream, Obidi said fans had raised over N400k and expressed her intention to raise N1 million for her.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Fans share their thoughts about Gehgeh's sister

Netizens were divided over the video of Gehgeh's sister. Here are comments below:

@bridie32matt wrote:

"And better strong resemblance dey. Body moves and all... Wei better strong bond suppose dey."

@isaacabrahamc shared:

"No matter what family is family. When our last born removed all the roofing sheets of the new house and sold them, boreholes,steal door and wheelbarrow. I was furious with him. I made up my mind never to communicate with him. One day he called and said, brother, how you dey? How your family? How you dey manage. He said he needed money and I sent it to him. That is true love."

@brightsmile_global wrote:

"Forget money matter or money advice,love no deg that Gehgeh family house."

@izuofficial_okafor shared:

"If Una like make una talk till tomorrow, if you love your siblings you will never watch them suffer especially when you have the capacity to change their lives to a better condition."

Gehgeh slams Don Jazzy over donation

Legit.ng had reported that the content creator was pissed when he heard that Afrobeats singer, Rema, donated N105 million to a Christ Embassy church.

He stated that the Hehehe crooner did not make a wise decision because the church was already rich and did not need his money.

Geh Geh said it was the poor masses that should benefit from his benevolence and instructed Don Jazzy to tell Rema to collect the donation.

Source: Legit.ng