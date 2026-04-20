A Nigerian man identified as Herbert died suddenly in Thornaby, United Kingdom, on his father's burial day in Nigeria

Herbert's three young children discovered his body in the morning; his wife faces financial struggles amid tragedy

A GoFundMe has been launched to support Herbert's family with his burial arrangements during this heartbreaking time

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Thornaby, United Kingdom - A Nigerian man identified simply as Herbert was found dead in his apartment in Thornaby, United Kingdom.

Herbert reportedly passed away suddenly in his sleep in Thornaby same day his father was being buried in Nigeria.

UK-based Nigerian dies the same day his father was buried. Photo credit: @eakpe

Source: Twitter

An X user identified as ‘The Stress Manager’ made this known in a post shared via his X handle @eakpe on Sunday, April 20, 2026.

It was gathered that Herbert had been dealing with the pain of losing his father in Nigeria before the unfortunate incident.

“I was shocked to hear that he died on the same day his father was being buried.

“Herbert, a calm and devoted Nigerian husband and father of three young children, the youngest just 8 years old, passed away suddenly in his sleep in Thornaby.

“Only a few days before his death, he was already dealing with the pain of losing his father in Nigeria. He could not travel for the burial, but he gave everything he had financially to ensure his father had a dignified farewell. That alone drained him mentally and financially.”

The Stress Manager said it is heartbreaking as Herbert’s children were the ones who found him dead that morning. This is because his wife was away at that time.

The wife is left alone to care for three young children in the faraway United Kingdom.

Herbert’s wife is facing the heavy financial burden of funeral and repatriation costs, as the family hopes to take him back to Nigeria for burial.

According to the post, a GoFundMe link has been created to support his family in this trying time.

A former president of Nigerians in the UK, Benjamin Kuti, also confirmed Herbert’s death in a post on his X page @Oluomoofderby on Friday, April, 2026.

The Nigerian community in the UK is thrown into mourning after a man was found dead in his apartment. Photo credit: @metpoliceuk

Source: Twitter

Another Nigerian found dead in UK residence

Recall that the United Kingdom’s Metropolitan Police confirmed the death of a 60-year-old Nigerian woman, Nkiru Chima.

The Metropolitan Police operatives said Chima is a victim of a fatal stabbing in her residence in Romford.

According to the police, the deceased was found with multiple stab wounds and sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

UNILAG graduate found dead in New York apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian student Oreoluwa Odetunde was found dead in her off-campus residence in New York, United States of America (USA)

Odetunde was a first-year MBA student at Cornell University, previously studying economics.

The university community mourns her loss and holds support meetings for students.

Source: Legit.ng