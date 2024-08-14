Kano South senator and NNPP chieftain, Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, has said he goes home with a cumulative of N21 million monthly

Sumaila's disclosure followed the outburst from former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other concerned Nigerians on the earnings of the federal lawmakers

The senator's claim came barely 24 hours after the RMAFC disclosed that the monthly take-home of Nigerian senators is N1,063,860

Kano - Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), representing Kano South in the 10th National Assembly, has disclosed that he earns up to N21 million monthly in salary and allowances.

Sumaila's revelation came amid controversies surrounding the senators' earnings in light of the country's economic challenges.

Obasanjo bursts senators on salaries, allowances

Kano's senator's claim also followed a recent outburst from former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who alleges that federal lawmakers fixed huge salaries and allowances for themselves and added that it was against the extant law.

Leadership reported that the lawmaker made the clarification during an interview on BBC Hausa Service on Wednesday morning, August 14.

The NNPP senator said that the official pay package for politicians is determined by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), the legal body responsible for setting salaries and allowances for political office-holders, contrary to claims of excessive or undisclosed earnings.

Lawmakers salaries: What Kano senator said

Senator Sumaila disclosed that:

“My monthly salary is less than N1million. After deductions, the figure comes down to a little over N600,000.”

He went further to reveal that:

“Given the increase effected, in the Senate, each Senator gets N21million every month as running cost.”

Recall that on Tuesday, August 13, RMAFC disclosed that each of the 109 senators in the country gets N1,063,860 for his or her monthly salary and allowances.

