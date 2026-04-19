Arsenal suffered a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19

German forward Kai Havertz scored an equaliser for the Gunners after replacing Viktor Gyokeres in the starting XI

Norway international Erling Haaland scored the decisive goal in the 65th minute as Pep Guardiola extended his winning run

Arsenal fans have heavily criticised Kai Havertz following the Gunners’ 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19.

Mikel Arteta’s side suffered their second consecutive Premier League loss, against Bournemouth and City, allowing the Citizens to close the gap to just three points.

In the 5th minute, goalkeeper David Raya had to hurry his clearance after a heavy touch almost allowed Erling Haaland to close him down.

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz scores an equaliser against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Photo by: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

A few minutes later, Cherki’s curling effort was deflected onto the post by a leaning Gabriel and into the hands of the grateful Raya.

In the 16th minute, France international Rayan Cherki opened the scoring with a composed finish into the far corner. Havertz equalised just two minutes later after goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma gifted him the ball.

Manchester City regained control in the 65th minute, with Erling Haaland firing past David Raya to score what proved to be the winner, per talkSPORTS.

Despite getting on the scoresheet, Havertz has faced criticism from sections of Arsenal fans over his overall performance.

The former Chelsea forward missed a key chance in the 60th minute, denied by Donnarumma, before also failing to convert a late header in the closing stages of the match, per The Guardian.

Arsenal fans blame Havertz for Man City loss

Arsenal supporters have taken to X to express their frustration with the performance of Kai Havertz. Read the below:

@Mo_Arsenal9 said:

"Arteta benched his highest goalscorer and only genuine striker in the bench for 80 minutes. Unbelievable. Gyökeres would never miss that chance that Havertz did."

Arsenal fans blame Kai Havertz for the Gunners' 2-1 loss against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19, 2026. Photo by: Michael Regan and James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

@goonerleo_ wrote:

"We would have had zero possession if Gyokeres started. Havertz offers so much more to the team up front and lacks the only thing Gyokeres is good at."

@HisEmmynence_ added:

"There were lots of space in this game for Gyökeres to exploit. Kai shouldn’t be losing that duel with a chance to be through on goal to Silva. Also he fell over easily when he could’ve been through on goal on contact with Khusanov."

@AFC__Xtra said:

"“Kai Havertz is the reason we were in the game.”

"Are you guys kidding me?

"This player missed TWO glorious chances. One to put us ahead in the game and One to level the tie and get us a precious point."

@NandiraJessy wrote:

"Kai Havertz is the biggest mistake this project ever faced.

"We didn’t need him!"

Meanwhile, Arsenal will turn their attention to the Champions League, where they face Atletico Madrid in the semi-final first leg on Wednesday, before returning to domestic action with a home game against Newcastle United.

I will shake Arteta - Guardiola

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he will shake Mikel Arteta’s hand if Arsenal defeat his side on Sunday.

The former Barcelona coach jokingly added that he would hope the Gunners go on to lose their next five matches.

Source: Legit.ng