ADC crisis has taken a new turn as Nafiu Bala and his group rejected his suspension from the party by the David Mark-led faction

At a press conference in Abuja on Friday, April 17, Bala explained that the former Senate president did not have any authority to make any decision in the party because the matter is in court

Recall that Bala and his faction defeated Mark at the Court of Appeal, and the leadership has been derecognised by INEC

Nafiu Bala, the factional leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has condemned his suspension from the party by the David Mark-led group, saying that the faction did not have the authority to take any disciplinary action within the party.

According to Bala, the leadership crisis in the party is already before the court. He made the comment just two days after Mark announced his suspension from the party.

Nafiu Bala rejects the suspension issued by David Mark Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

ADC crisis: Bala faction defeats David Mark

Recall that the Bala faction of the ADC recently defeated the coalition-led faction, which was chaired by David Mark, the former Senate President, at the Court of Appeal. Under the Mark leadership, there are prominent politicians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and virtually all opposition leaders in Nigeria.

As a result of the ruling, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) derecognised the two factions and announced its decision to wait for the Federal High Court ruling before recognising anyone.

The INEC decision has led to wide criticism of the electoral body, mainly from the opposition camp. The opposition alleged that INEC was working with President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to ensure that there is no opposition in the 2027 general elections.

While the electoral body and the ruling party have denied the allegation, both Bala and Mark's factions have continued to lay claim to the ADC leadership.

Nigerians react as Bala speaks on ADC crisis

However, Bala's rejection of his suspension has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Alogbo criticised the action by David Mark:

"Suspended by a faction that apparently has no authority to suspend anyone. Only in David Mark's ADC can everyone be in charge and nobody be in charge at the same time."

Nigerians react as Nafiu Bala rejects his suspension by the David Mark faction of the ADC Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Samuel Sunday Etim accused Bala of being sponsored:

"You can now see who sponsors this idiot. You love TVC, why not join the APC? You allow conscience to be bought over with blood money. They did the same to PDP using Wike and Labour Party."

Adésọjí defended Bala's claim:

"Nafiu Bala Gombe is absolutely right. The Court of Appeal has spoken; he is the authentic ADC national chairman. The David Mark faction cannot simply ignore a court ruling and take disciplinary actions against him. That is not just political overreach; it is contempt of court. The matter is before the judiciary. Let the court decide. Not a faction."

Lorddavies accused the APC of sponsoring Bala:

"APC de play dangerous games with politics, na APC plant all these men inside ADC."

You can listen to Bala's statement on X here:

Bala Mohammed hints at joining ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed said he might be joining ADC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor disclosed the plan while hosting the leadership of the ADC at the presidential lounge in Bauchi on Tuesday, March 31.

According to the governor, the ADC can sack President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng