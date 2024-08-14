Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani has cleared the air on the amount he earned during his time as a federal lawmaker

The PDP chieftain, Sani, in a recent interview, disclosed that he receives N21 million monthly as a senator

Legit.ng reported that Sani's statement comes after Kano South Senator, Senator Kawu Ismaila, revealed that senators get N21 million monthly as running cost

Amid the controversy over federal lawmakers' monthly earnings, Senator Shehu Sani said he received N13 million as a member of the 8th Senate, while current members of the 10th Senate receive N21 million monthly.

The revelation by the former lawmaker, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, followed the stance of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) that Senators earn N1 million each.

Recall that Kano South lawmaker and NNPP chieftain, Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, said he goes home with a cumulative of N21 million monthly.

Sumaila's disclosure followed the outburst from former president Olusegun Obasanjo and other concerned Nigerians on the earnings of the federal lawmakers.

Shehu Sani: "Serving senators earn N13.5 million in 8th Senate"

Reacting to the development, Sani, who spoke on Channels Television’s Lunchtime Politics on Wednesday, August 14, insisted that the RMAFC is being economical with the truth.

He said:

“I was a Senator and I believe I had correct knowledge about what actually happened at that time and I believe is what is happening now. Well, RMAFC was just playing with figures, they were specific in saying this is the salary of Senators and then they went on to give a breakdown of N20 million which they said was what every Senator earn in four years.

“During my time, I was in the Senate and I was pricked by my conscience as an activist who went to the Senate to unveil what has been made secret for over two decades.

“I believe that taxpayers and Nigerians in general have the right to know how much their legislators are earning and how much they are actually been given. I went on as a serving Senator then to disclose what I do receive monthly, what is credited into my account at that time and it was 13.5 million.”

Senate to Obasanjo: "We don’t receive monetary patronage"

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senate denied the claims by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that it determined lawmakers' salaries and received special fiscal packages from President Tinubu.

Senator Adaramodu, the Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, described Obasanjo’s submission as false.

He noted that the 10th Senate is a responsible and responsive chamber, hence, would not do anything that can harm the economy and growth of the country.

