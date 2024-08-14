President Bola Tinubu signed into law a bill seeking to increase the salaries and allowances of judges in Nigeria by 300 percent

The presidency said the development "underscores Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare of Nigerian workers above all else”

Legit.ng reports that the Trade Union Congress (TUC) reacted to the development and praised President Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has welcomed the increment in salaries of judicial officers in Nigeria.

In an interview with The Punch published on Wednesday, August 14, Tommy Etim, TUC’s deputy vice-president, said the salary raise is the right decision by the Bola Tinubu administration.

President Tinubu recently signed a bill to increase the salaries of all judicial officers by 300%. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Etim said:

“The issue of salary increment for judicial officers has been in the pipeline for a very long time. It is not a new topic. It is welcome and I believe this will continue to help the judiciary.”

Legit.ng recalls that judicial officers got a 300 per cent increment in their remuneration with the signing of the judicial office holders' salaries and allowances bill into law by President Tinubu.

The chief justice of Nigeria (CJN) will now earn N64 million annually.

The president of the court of appeal is to earn N62.4 million, while the justices of the Supreme Court will earn N61.4 million yearly.

Read more on TUC

Senator Lado reacts to judicial officers' payrise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu received a commendation for signing the judicial office holders' salaries and allowances bill into law.

The special adviser to the president on senate matters, Senator Basheer Lado, lauded the move by Tinubu in a statement.

Lado disclosed that the new law implements a significant 300% increase in salaries for judicial officers, marking a major development in the country's judicial sector.

Source: Legit.ng