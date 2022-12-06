Abby Berner's biography: age, height, high school, net worth

Abby Berner is a Twitch streamer, fitness enthusiast, model, entrepreneur, TikTok star, and social media influencer. She is best known for her lip-syncs, dance, and workout-related videos on TikTok. She is also known on Instagram for sharing lifestyle and fitness photos.

Abby Berner boasts a significant fan following across various social media platforms, especially on Instagram and TikTok. She endorses various brands such as HydroJug, Keto Friendly Snacks, Bloom Nutrition, Fashion Nova, and more.

Full name Abigayle Berner Nickname Abby Gender Female Date of birth 9 July 2001 Age 21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Kansas City, United States Current residence Kansas City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Body measurements in inches 34-28-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-91 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single High School Piper High School Profession TikTok star, YouTuber, Twitch streamer, entrepreneur, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million Twitter @abbyberner Twitch @abbyberner

Abby Berner's biography

The social media entertainer was born and raised in Kansas City, United States. She grew up alongside her brother Austin Berner. Abby attended Piper High School and completed his high school education in 2019.

What is Abby Berner's age?

The American TikTok star is 21 years old as of 2022. She was born on 9 July 2001. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Abby Berner is a fitness model, TikTok star, entrepreneur, and social media personality best recognized for sharing her lip-syncing and dance videos on TikTok. Currently, she has acquired 6.6 million followers and over 216 million likes.

The model is also active and famous on Instagram, sharing lifestyle and fitness pictures. She also uses the platform to promote her shoe business. Currently, her account boasts 1.9 million followers.

The TikTok star has a Twitch account with over 37 thousand followers. She mainly streams Fortnite games. Abby also shares her photos and thoughts on Twitter with an audience of over 134 thousand followers. Additionally, she has a Snapchat account with 180 thousand subscribers as of this writing.

She launched her self-titled YouTube channel on 27 July 2017, mainly uploading fitness, pranks, challenges and try-on haul videos. As of now, the channel has 156 thousand subscribers. Abby owns an online merch where she sells shoes, clothes, handbags, hoodies, stickers, sweatpants, T-shirts, and swimsuits.

What is Abby Berner's net worth?

She has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. Her primary source of income is her business and brand endorsements.

What is Abby Berner's height?

The American entrepreneur is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 139 pounds or 63 kilograms. Moreover, her body measurements are 34-28-36 or 86-71-91 centimetres.

Abby Berner is a young American fitness model and internet personality who has become famous due to her dance, lip-syncs, and workout videos on TikTok. She is also an Instagram sensation with a significant following. She owns an online merch.

