A young man who scored 33 in English and 34 in Literature has shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result

He took to social media to mention the course he wishes to study at a Nigerian university and asked for advice

Many people who came across the viral post took to the comments section to react to his 2026 UTME result

A young Nigerian who scored a total of 33 in English and 34 in Literature in his JAMB examination has taken to social media to seek people's advice after posting his 2026 UTME result.

The individual made the statement days after the JAMB spokesperson, Fabian, announced the release of results for candidates who sat for the first batch of the JAMB examination.

JAMB 2026: Man posts UTME result with 33 in English, 34 in Literature, seeks advice. Photo Source: Facebook/Mnguetyoga Kingsley

Source: Facebook

Man shares his 2026 UTME result

While many continue to check their results and hope for a high score, a man who took part in the 2026 UTME examination took to his social media page to post a screenshot that shows the exact score he got in the exam.

The post, shared on Facebook by @Mnguetyoga Kingsley, revealed what he scored in English, Literature, and two other subjects he took in the ongoing examination.

As he shared this, he asked for people's advice while also mentioning a course he would like to study at the university and asked if he could gain admission to study the course due to the score he got in his 2026 UTME exam.

Man with 33 in English, 34 in Literature posts 2026 UTME result, seeks admission advice. Photo Source: Facebook/Mnguetyoga Kingsley

Source: Facebook

His statement:

"Course English and literary study,"

"Can I get admission with this score??"

Seeing what he scored in his 2026 UTME examination, many individuals who came across the post took to the comment section to give him their different advice.

Reaction as man posts his UTME result

Hardhuney Stitches stressed:

"Which course did you want to study."

Mnguetyoga Kingsley shared:

"Your advice are needed."

Jessica Amobi noted:

"Go to Anambra state University."

Stephanie Mba said:

"I just wish God will favor me I trust God."

Stephanie Mba noted:

"You tried depends on the course you want to do."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian father, Ogoh Adakole Augustine, celebrated his son after he scored 98 in Physics and performed strongly in Chemistry in his 2026 UTME.

The father shared the result alongside his son’s WAEC grades and expressed how proud he was of his academic success. The post, which included the 2026 UTME screenshot, went viral online.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young man who wrote the JAMB examination for the first time shared his 2026 UTME result online.

He posted a screenshot of his scores in the comment section of a post by the JAMB spokesperson after the release of results for candidates who sat the exam on the first day.

Science student shares 2026 UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a science student who scored 96 in Mathematics in her JAMB examination shared her 2026 UTME result online.

The young lady posted a screenshot showing her scores in all the subjects she wrote and her total score. She also expressed gratitude, saying she did her best.

Source: Legit.ng