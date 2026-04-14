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Breaking: ADC Expels Nafiu Bala, Leke Abejide, Others, Video Emerge
Politics

Breaking: ADC Expels Nafiu Bala, Leke Abejide, Others, Video Emerge

by  Adekunle Dada
1 min read
  • David Mark's African Democratic Congress (ADC) faction has expelled Nafiu Bala and Hon Leke Abejide over alleged anti-party activities
  • The expulsion of Gombe, Abejide, and others occurred during the party's national convention held on Tuesday, April 14, 2026
  • The ADC's internal conflict highlights the ongoing struggles within Nigeria's political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) faction led by David Mark has expelled Nafiu Bala Gombe, the party’s factional chairman, from the party.

The Mark-led ADC also expelled Hon Leke Abejide and others over ‘anti-party activities.’

As reported by Thecabel, Bala and others were expelled on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Abuja during the party’s national convention.

A motion for their expulsion was moved and passed by an overwhelming majority of delegates at the ongoing ADC National Convention in Abuja.

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Abejide represents Yagba Federal Constituency, Kogi State, in the House of Representatives.

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Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

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