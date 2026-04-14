David Mark's African Democratic Congress (ADC) faction has expelled Nafiu Bala and Hon Leke Abejide over alleged anti-party activities

The expulsion of Gombe, Abejide, and others occurred during the party's national convention held on Tuesday, April 14, 2026

The ADC's internal conflict highlights the ongoing struggles within Nigeria's political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) faction led by David Mark has expelled Nafiu Bala Gombe, the party’s factional chairman, from the party.

The Mark-led ADC also expelled Hon Leke Abejide and others over ‘anti-party activities.’

As reported by Thecabel, Bala and others were expelled on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Abuja during the party’s national convention.

A motion for their expulsion was moved and passed by an overwhelming majority of delegates at the ongoing ADC National Convention in Abuja.

Abejide represents Yagba Federal Constituency, Kogi State, in the House of Representatives.

Source: Legit.ng