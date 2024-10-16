The presidency said the absence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and vice-president Kashim Shettima will not create any leadership vacuum in Nigeria

President Tinubu's top aide, Bayo Onanuga, in an official statement, stated that physical presence was not necessary to perform their duties

Onanuga insisted that the "constitution, a testament to our adaptability in the virtual age, does not explicitly require the physical presence of either the president or the vice president in the country at all times to fulfil his duties"

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian presidency on Wednesday night, October 16, assured citizens that there is no leadership vacuum in the country.

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu’s special adviser on information and strategy, even while they are away, the Nigerian leader and Kashim Shettima, the vice-president, are fully engaged with the nation's affairs.

Recall President Tinubu left Abuja, Nigeria, on Wednesday, October 2, for a two-week working vacation.

In the same vein, on Wednesday, October 16, the vice president departed the country for Sweden on an official visit.

During this time, Onanuga said Tinubu, 72, has been busy answering phones and issuing directives on matters of state.

The presidential aide said:

"All state organs are functioning as usual. The senate president, the secretary to the government of the federation, ministers, and service chiefs are all in their respective positions, ensuring the smooth operation of the government."

Onanuga added:

"The constitution, a testament to our adaptability in the virtual age, does not explicitly require the physical presence of either the president or the vice president in the country at all times to fulfil his duties."

Read the presidency's statement in full below:

