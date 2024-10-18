Peter Obi criticized President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for their international trips amidst Nigeria's worsening economic crisis

Obi expressed concern over President Tinubu’s extended stay abroad, questioning the missed opportunities for fiscal responsibility

The former Anambra governor pointed out that Vice President Shettima's long travel to Sweden could have been avoided if Tinubu had attended the event while already in Paris

Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has expressed outrage over President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima's international trips amidst Nigeria's deepening economic hardship.

Legit.ng reported that Tinubu travelled out of the country to Paris, the capital of France on Tuesday, June 20 for the signing of a New Global Financial Pact, an event that will happen between June 22 and 23.

Subsequently, the vice president also departed Abuja for Sweden and expected to return on Saturday, October 19.

Peter Obi speaks on Tinubu, Shettima trip away from Nigeria Photo credit: Peter Obi/ @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Obi, reacting to this development in a statement shared via his official X handle, questioned the leadership's priorities, pointing out the timing of their absence during a period of severe economic challenges.

The former governor emphasized the critical need for leadership presence during trying times, especially when many Nigerians are grappling with the impact of the administration’s policies, New Telegraph treported.

Obi highlight Tinubu's missed opportunities for fiscal prudence

Obi further criticized President Tinubu’s extended stay abroad, noting that his promised 14-day absence has already passed.

He said:

"One would have expected the President to return earlier, considering the volume of work that needs urgent attention in a troubled nation like ours."

He also called attention to the unnecessary travel distances incurred by Vice President Shettima, stating that Tinubu could have easily attended a working visit in Sweden on his way back from France.

Obi stated:

"Instead, the Vice President was sent on a 9-hour flight from Abuja to Stockholm, when the President could have completed the task with a 2-hour journey from Paris..

"This doesn’t represent the kind of common sense expected from leaders whose people are facing severe hunger and poverty."

Peter Obi donates bus, N5 million to Kogi nursing school

In another development, Legit.ng reported that in honour of the pledge he made three months ago, Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, has donated N5 million to support the Grimard School of Nursing Science in Anyigba, Kogi state.

In a post accompanied by photos shared on his X page on Wednesday, October 16, Obi urged the students to take their studies seriously and prepare for future contributions to the global demand for healthcare.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng